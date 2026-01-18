Ahead of the Bigg Boss Kannada 12 finale, a farmer from Mandya confidently stakes 1 acre of his land on Gilli Nata winning. Social media buzzes as fans and former contestants speculate, while Wikipedia edits add to the suspense.

The 12th season of Bigg BossKannada has reached a thrilling climax, with just six contestants remaining in the house. Fans and supporters across Karnataka are abuzz with speculation about who will emerge victorious. The show has also set a record in voting, with crores of votes pouring in from devoted viewers. On social media, Gilli Nata is currently being touted as the likely winner, while supporters of other contestants, including Rakshitha Shetty, Kavya Shaiva, Raghu, Dhanush Gowda, and Ashwini Gowda, are actively cheering for their favourites. Many viewers are even performing temple pujas and making food donations in the hope of securing victory for their chosen contestant.

Farmer Bets 1 Acre of Land on Gilli Nata’s Win

A video circulating on social media shows a confident farmer from Mandya staking one acre of his land on Gilli Nata’s victory.

The farmer declared, “There is no doubt about the victory this time. Gilli Nata will win. If my words turn out to be false, I will give away one acre of land.”

When reminded that Ashwini Gowda also has a chance of winning, he replied, “No way. This time, the Bigg Boss winner is Gilli Nata. If anyone wants to challenge my words before 5 PM today, bring them forward. If I’m wrong, I’ll give away one acre of land. Is there anyone to accept the challenge?”

This bold statement has sparked discussions not just in Mandya, but across Karnataka, as viewers speculate on Gilli’s chances. Social media posts reflect widespread excitement, with many claiming, “Gilli has already won; only the official announcement is pending.”

Former Runner-Up Predicts Gilli as Winner

Adding to the speculation, Kirik Keerthi, the runner-up of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 4, predicted Gilli Nata as the winner even before the finale. He shared his prediction on social media, confidently stating that Gilli is set to lift the trophy. Fans of Gilli have celebrated online, while supporters of other finalists continue to cheer for their favourites, intensifying curiosity and excitement surrounding the finale.

Wikipedia Edited to Show Gilli Nata as Winner

In another twist, the Wikipedia page for Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 has been edited to show Gilli Nata as the winner, prior to the official announcement. However, since Wikipedia can be edited by anyone, this cannot be considered a confirmed result. The edit has only added to the suspense and fueled discussions among fans eagerly awaiting the finale.