Barbie Movie: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas to Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, AI-imagined as Barbie-Ken

With the 'Barbie' live-action film coming out on July 21, which stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, fans are excited. One Instagram user posted AI-imagined pictures of Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt and others. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

The highly anticipated Greta Gerwig directed live-action film, 'Barbie', featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in lead roles, has become one of the most talked-about movies of the year. The film's release, scheduled for this Friday, July 21, has sparked a worldwide frenzy, with people embracing the Barbie theme in their homes, fashion choices, parties, and more. In an exciting turn of events, new pictures of renowned Bollywood celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, and others have gone viral on the internet, showcasing their stunning transformations into the enchanting Barbie World.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas as Barbie and Ken

An Instagram user delighted fans by sharing pictures of major Bollywood celebrities transformed into Barbie and Ken dolls using artificial intelligence software. Among the captivating images, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were reimagined as Barbie and Ken. The couple was dressed in vibrant yellow and pink outfits, striking poses within a room adorned with yellow and pink walls adorned with flower paintings. Fans expressed their admiration in the comments, with one exclaiming, "Wow, this is so amazing!" and another stating, "Nailed it." Adoring followers of Priyanka Chopra showered love upon her and Nick Jonas, with one comment emphasizing, "Priyanka and Nick look perfect."

Other Bollywood celebrities imagined in the Barbie world

Another delightful picture showcases celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, with Anushka donning a yellow printed outfit and Virat sporting a pink shirt paired with gray pants. In a separate snapshot, Deepika Padukone stuns in a vibrant printed gown, while Ranveer Singh complements her in a pink suit, posing against a backdrop of pink wallpaper.

Furthermore, pictures of Alia Bhatt with Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif with Akshay Kumar as Barbie and Ken dolls have also been shared. These adorable renditions depict Alia and Aamir, as well as Katrina and Akshay, both donning matching yellow and pink ensembles, adding to the charm and excitement surrounding these iconic Bollywood pairs in the Barbie world.

