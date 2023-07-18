Ken aka Simu Liu showers love for Bollywood, hints at making debut soon? Here's what we know

The upcoming movie 'Barbie' has generated a lot of talk among viewers and public even before its premiere. On July 21, 2023, this motion picture, starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie, will be released in theatres. Additionally, this film will compete with Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer', which is also slated for release on the same day. Recently, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Ken, aka Simu Liu, revealed a number of unknown facts. Simu Liu, a Barbie actor, recently granted Pinkvilla an exclusive interview in which she discussed a number of topics, including working with Greta Gerwig and appearing in a Barbie movie. He added that he enjoyed Bollywood and would undoubtedly want to work in Bollywood films in the future.

ALSO READ: Oppenheimer in India: Christopher Nolan's film tickets sold at Rs 2,450; read details

“RRR this year was so phenomenal. Um, it was absolutely incredible. And, it blew me away. There are a lot of similarities between I think Barbie and Bollywood.” Simu Liu further elaborated, “There's, you know, just the focus on musicality. There's such music, songs like singing and dancing, like, you know, the actors are, are performing and they're singing and there have to be such triple threats and yeah, I feel like, um, you know, I feel like it's such a natural thing for an actor to look at Bollywood and to want to, you know, want to kind of participate and want to be a part of it in some way.” he was quoted..

The upbeat movie teaser depicts Barbie leaving the vibrant 'Barbie' paradise to start her soul-searching journey in the real world. Ken joins the two as they embark on an expedition. The initial responses to 'Barbie' have already been released. The audience's initial reactions to this film have been outstanding. Speaking about gender roles in the movie, Liu told a media outlet: “I’m so glad this movie exists, because I really think it just puts that final nail in the coffin of this very heteronormative idea of what gender is and what is or is not gendered. How can you make a color gendered, you know? Over the course of this movie, I’ve seen, been around, worn, and played with more pink than I ever thought possible. And it was so great — it’s so great to be free to express yourself in all of the ways that you feel like you want to. Not to feel like, because something is attributed to a certain gender or a certain idea, you can’t also do that. That’s, I think, what’s really struck me about being a part of this movie. That’s what’s involved in my understanding of Barbie and what it is, and what I hope that audiences will get from it when they watch the movie.”

ALSO READ: Good news for Taylor Swift's fans; singer becomes first female artist with 4 albums in Billboard's Top 10