    'Barbie': All you need to know about Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie's film

    Ahead of the highly anticipated release of Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie's Barbie, we peek at the film's already-known elements. Here you will know everything about Greta Gerwig's film cast, plot and more. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 13, 2023, 5:06 PM IST

    Everyone is anticipating the debut of Greta Gerwig's film Barbie, starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie. The film appears to be a feminist spin on the iconic Mattel doll, featuring many well-known actors. We take a short peek at some of the feature's specifics ahead of its rollout later this month. While everyone knows that Barbie is directed by Oscar nominee Greta Gerwig and stars Hollywood sweethearts Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie, few know that the whole film is packed with Barbies and Kens.

    The film stars Issa Rae, Dua Lipa, Emma Mackey, Simu Liu, and Kate McKinnon (but Kate is not portraying a Barbie). The creators had already published Barbie posters for several of them.

    Barbie Plot
    Greta Gerwig's Barbie is claimed to be a feminist spin on the Mattel doll, attempting to answer some issues regarding the doll's allegedly established standards of beauty and lifestyle.

    "At first, they were kind of white-knuckling it." And we say, 'It's okay, we're all on the same journey!' They simply trusted Greta and the process. They hadn't done films based on Mattel IP before, so this was a huge deal, and they couldn't have been more chill about it', Margot was cited as saying by Screen Rant.

    Barbie Vs Oppenheimer:
    Barbie will be released on July 21st, with another significant film, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. While Nolan has been tight-lipped about the rumoured confrontation, Gerwig is ready for a double feature

    When asked if he had seen Barbie, Nolan replied and curtly, "no." His comment, accompanied by a touch of apathy, piqued my interest in the collision of the two films. When asked for further information, Nolan preferred not to respond immediately, instead emphasising the significance of a cluttered theatrical setting. He emphasised his enthusiasm for a varied variety of films and the plethora of options accessible to viewers, saying, "Those of us who care about films are thrilled about that."

    Barbie and Oppenheimer will both be released in theatres on July 21.

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2023, 5:08 PM IST
