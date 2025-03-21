Sports

Football: Nico Williams to Raphinha, new transfer market rumours

The summer transfer window is heating up, with several top clubs eyeing new signings and others looking to offload players. Here are the latest rumors and news.

Image credits: X

Raphinha and Nico Williams

Manchester United is interested in signing Barcelona forward Raphinha and Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, but will need to sell fringe players to finance the moves.
 

Image credits: Getty

Bruno Guimaraes

Arsenal has made a bid of €70m (£58.5m) to sign Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, but the Magpies are not interested in selling.
 

Image credits: X

Viktor Gyokeres

Tottenham Hotspur has identified Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres as its top striker target, but faces competition from Nottingham Forest.

Image credits: X

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Barcelona has failed to convince Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold to join on a free transfer, with the England international reportedly set to join Real Madrid instead.

Image credits: X

David Alaba

Real Madrid is prepared to sell defender David Alaba for as little as €5m (£4.2m), while Florian Wirtz has rejected the chance to join Manchester City.

Image credits: X

Ethan Nwaneri

Real Madrid, AC Milan, and Paris Saint-Germain are all eyeing young Arsenal winger Ethan Nwaneri.

Image credits: X

