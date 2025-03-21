Football: Nico Williams to Raphinha, new transfer market rumours

Sports
The summer transfer window is heating up, with several top clubs eyeing new signings and others looking to offload players. Here are the latest rumors and news.
Manchester United is interested in signing Barcelona forward Raphinha and Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, but will need to sell fringe players to finance the moves.
Arsenal has made a bid of €70m (£58.5m) to sign Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, but the Magpies are not interested in selling.
Tottenham Hotspur has identified Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres as its top striker target, but faces competition from Nottingham Forest.
Barcelona has failed to convince Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold to join on a free transfer, with the England international reportedly set to join Real Madrid instead.
Real Madrid is prepared to sell defender David Alaba for as little as €5m (£4.2m), while Florian Wirtz has rejected the chance to join Manchester City.
Real Madrid, AC Milan, and Paris Saint-Germain are all eyeing young Arsenal winger Ethan Nwaneri.
