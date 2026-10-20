Barbara Palvin's Victoria's Secret runway return six weeks after giving birth has sparked a debate. While many praise the supermodel, others warn against setting unrealistic postpartum body standards for new mothers.

Barbara Palvin’s return to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway just six weeks after giving birth has sparked a divided debate on social media, with fans celebrating the supermodel’s achievement while others warn against turning her postpartum appearance into an unrealistic standard for new mothers.

The 33-year-old supermodel walked the runway at the fashion show in Los Angeles on October 18, 2026, less than two months after welcoming her first child, daughter Sylvie, with husband Dylan Sprouse on September 7.

While her appearance drew praise from fans, the milestone also renewed conversations about body image, postpartum recovery and the pressure on women to return to their pre-pregnancy appearance quickly. The model played down the timeline backstage, noting that six weeks aligns with standard maternity leave. Speaking to Good Morning America, as cited by People magazine, she said she was “still healing” and acknowledged that she would not have been able to make her return without an immense support system.

Dylan Sprouse Praises Wife's Commitment

Palvin's husband, Dylan Sprouse, was among her biggest supporters at the show. Speaking on the pink carpet, the actor praised his wife’s preparation and commitment to returning to the runway so soon after childbirth. “She’s working hard as heck,” Sprouse said, expressing amazement at how she manages to compose herself for each show. “I’m amazed by how she’s able to compose herself and do it every time,” he added, explaining that Palvin does not reveal the show’s sequence or all the details of her looks in advance.

Before Palvin walked the runway in a pink lingerie look with angel wings, Sprouse also celebrated her return on Instagram Stories. “Proud of my missus, jumping right into the VS Fashion Show post-birth. Built different,” he wrote, adding, “I don’t know where you find the energy but damn!” He also shared a video of Palvin's catwalk on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Proud husband and dad coded hollering. I’ve gotten worse at taking videos and pretty sure the camera’s greasy?"

The couple, who married in 2023, have also been adjusting to life as first-time parents. Speaking backstage to People magazine, Palvin described parenthood as “a ride, like a fun one, but also scary. It’s like a roller coaster.” Praising her husband as a father, she said, “Dylan’s great. He always wanted to be a dad, and I think he’s amazing as a girl dad. I think he was meant to be a girl dad. He didn’t know it before, but he was meant to be one.” “We’re both learning. It’s a big adjustment. We’re trying our best,” she added.

Fans Celebrate Her Return as Others Warn Against Comparison

Palvin’s runway appearance prompted an outpouring of admiration across social media, with supporters describing her as an “icon” and “the ultimate superwoman”. The Endometriosis Foundation of America also praised the model, commenting, “6 weeks postpartum and an Endo warrior! @realbarbarapalvin, you are incredible,” on VS's Instagram handle.

Other users shared equally enthusiastic reactions. One wrote, “Genuinely the most beautiful woman in the entire universe”, while another commented, “She‘s a shining diamond and 100 per cent an Angel”.

However, the celebrations were accompanied by concerns about the expectations such high-profile appearances can create for women recovering from childbirth. Everyday mothers, influencers and commentators, including designer Rebecca Minkoff, raised concerns about comparisons between a supermodel’s professional requirements and the experiences of women navigating postpartum recovery without comparable resources or support.

Critics argued that Palvin’s appearance should not become a benchmark for how quickly women are expected to regain their pre-pregnancy bodies. They also pointed to the advantages of professional support, including access to trainers, private chefs and teams that can help models prepare for demanding work.

One commenter who identified themselves as working in health research warned that the pressure to meet such expectations could have wider consequences. “As someone who works in health research: chasing these standards drives real harm, like crash diets, anxiety, and poor self-image in teens. A brand this big has the power to set a healthier example. Nothing against the models, they're doing their job. But when one brand defines 'beautiful' for millions of young girls, it has a responsibility to show the full range of real women.”

Another user questioned the normalisation of a rapid postpartum return, writing, “What the hell, who in this normal world bounces back like that after 1 month of delivery. Please don't normalise this.”

Supporters, meanwhile, argued that celebrating Palvin’s professional achievement does not necessarily mean expecting every new mother to follow the same timeline. One user wrote, “no one is saying this is the norm or a standard to aspire to. Barbara Palvin is a professional supermodel and is INCREDIBLE for stepping out on that runway 6 weeks postpartum. People forget that runway walks take skill and SO much strength. She WORKED for that and nailed it.”

Barbara Palvin sought to downplay the focus on her post-baby body by comparing her timeline to standard US maternity leave. Speaking to Page Six, she framed her return as standard practice. However, she later acknowledged to Good Morning America, as cited by People magazine, that she was still physically healing and credited her family's support for helping her manage the postpartum transition.