Telugu actor Bandla Ganesh and MLA Kamineni Srinivas offered prayers at the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple. Ganesh recently launched a new production banner. The visit follows another by actor Nani to the revered shrine in Andhra Pradesh.

Bandla Ganesh Offers Prayers at Tirumala Shrine

Telugu actor and producer Bandla Ganesh, accompanied by MLA Kamineni Srinivas, visited the revered Tirumala Venkateswara Temple on Friday and offered prayers. Ganesh and Srinivas were dressed in traditional attire for the temple visit.

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In December 2025, Ganesh announced his return to filmmaking and launched a new production banner titled 'Bandla Ganesh Blockbusters' (BG Blockbusters).

The Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, situated atop the seventh peak of the Seshachalam Hills, is among India's most revered Hindu shrines. Dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, also known as Balaji, the centuries-old temple draws millions of devotees from across the country and abroad every year.

Recent Celebrity Visits to the Shrine

Recent weeks have also seen several celebrity visits to the shrine. On June 25, Indian actor and producer Nani visited the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple and offered prayers to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy, one of the most revered Hindu shrines in the country.

The actor was seen observing traditional temple customs during his visit. He wore standard Hindu temple pilgrimage attire, including an unstitched sacred shawl draped across both shoulders. The shawl featured a metallic zari (kasavu) border.

Nani also wore a white traditional unstitched lower garment wrapped in a split-style drape with securely tucked pleats, suitable for walking. In keeping with temple discipline and sanctity rules, he was barefoot. (ANI)