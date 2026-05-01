'The Sunflower Seeds' and producer Swaroop Chaturvedi have partnered to launch 'Bandits of Chambal', a storyverse exploring the real-life narratives of the region's turbulent history, moving beyond folklore and cinematic retellings.

The Chambal ravines have long been known for stories of bandits, rebellion, and survival. But much of this history is still hidden under folklore and cinematic retellings. Literary consulting and brand-building company 'The Sunflower Seeds', founded by Preeti Chaturvedi, has partnered with producer and author Swaroop Chaturvedi to bring alive 'Bandits of Chambal', a storyverse that brings the complex, real-life narratives to light through lived experiences and archival accounts from one of India's most turbulent eras, according to the press release.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Spanning Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh between the 1950s and 1980s, Bandits of Chambal revisits a defining chapter in India's socio-political history, examining the realities of law enforcement and outlawry in the region, as per the press release.

The Man Who Won the Chambals

The first instalment, 'The Man Who Won the Chambals', draws from the life and work of Swaroop Chaturvedi's late father, Rajendra Chaturvedi, a 1969 batch IPS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre. Chosen by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and then Chief Minister Arjun Singh to lead the surrender operations of " Bandit Queen Phoolan Devi & Bandit King Malkhan Singh", as per the press release. As Superintendent of Police (Anti-Dacoity Operations) and later SP Bhind in MP, Rajendra Chaturvedi is said to have operated in strict confidentiality and with limited resources, focusing on dialogue and rehabilitation over armed confrontation. His efforts reportedly led to the peaceful surrender of hundreds of dacoits.

Restoring Nuance and A Father's Legacy

Speaking about the project, 'The Sunflower Seeds' founder Preeti Chaturvedi said in a statement, "'Bandits of Chambal' is not just about revisiting history, it is about restoring nuance to stories that have long been reduced to folklore."

Swaroop Chaturvedi said the project is deeply personal. "This is my father's legacy, shaped in a turbulent era. He chose dialogue over force, championing reform and rehabilitation, and successfully negotiated the peaceful surrender of hundreds of dacoits whom he referred to as 'baaghis' rather than the more common 'daaku'."

The book also acknowledges the role of a few Officers of the Madhya Pradesh Police team involved in one of the most complex covert operations of the 1980s, which led to the surrender and reform of over 300 dacoits, including gangs of Malkhan Singh, known as Dasyu Samrat, Phoolan Devi and Baba Ghanshyam, as per the press release.

Upcoming Titles in the Storyverse

As part of the larger Bandits of Chambal storyverse, upcoming titles include Rajendra Chaturvedi - The Man Who Won the Chambals, along with Operation 1 Down: The Hunt for A1 Bandit King Malkhan Singh and Operation 2 Down: The Hunt for "Teetar" aka Phoolan Devi, as per the press release. (ANI)