BAFTA TV Awards 2022: 'In My Skin' bags best drama series; check out full winners list

    The winners of the BAFTA TV Awards 2022 have been revealed, highlighting the important musicians and TV series who took home huge prizes for their performances.

    Bangalore, First Published May 9, 2022, 9:08 AM IST

    The BAFTA TV Awards 2022 was a big night as the best British Television shows and stars were honoured on Sunday. The ceremony took place at London’s Royal Festival Hall on May 8 and was presented by Richard Ayoade. 

    While Jodie Comer stunned the audience by winning the Leading Actress prize for the second time, Sean Bean took home the title of the Best Leading Actor for his work in Jimmy McGovern's prison drama Time.

    Jodie Comer, who won her second BAFTA for leading actress, this time for Help, was one of the night's great winners. The drama, written by Jack Thorne, was set during the COVID-19 epidemic in British care homes. Sean Bean received the prize for best leading actor for his portrayal in Jimmy McGovern's prison drama Time.

    The competition for the best drama series was fierce, and In My Skin emerged as the night's big winner. g Motherland, Alma's Not Normal, and Stath Lets Flats were among the winners.

    As for the ceremony attendees, big names including Olivia Colman, Jodie Comer, and Nicola Coughlan, were in attendance. Also among the presenters for the evening was the new Doctor Who, Ncuti Gatwa. 

    Here is the list of winners announced at the presentation, which filmmaker and actor Richard Ayoade hosted.

    Leading Actress

    Denise Gough, Too Close
    Emily Watson, Too Close
    Jodie Comer, Help – WINNER
    Kate Winslet, Mare Of Easttown
    Lydia West, It’s A Sin
    Niamh Algar, Deceit

    Leading Actor

    David Thewlis, Landscapers
    Olly Alexander, It’s a Sin
    Samuel Adewunmi, You Don’t Know Me
    Stephen Graham, Help
    Hugh Quarshie, Stephen
    Sean Bean, Time WINNER

    Drama Series

    In My Skin WINNER
    The Night Stalker
    Unforgotten
    Vigil

    Comedy Entertainment Programme

    The Graham Norton Show
    The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan WINNER
    Race Around Britain
    The Ranganation

    Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment (voted for by the public)

    An Audience With Adele, Adele’s Surprised By The Teacher Who Changed Her Life
    I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Ant And Dec Dig At Downing Street’s Lockdown Parties
    It’s A Sin Colin’s Devastating Aids Diagnosis
    Rupaul’s Drag Race UK ‘Uk Hun?’ – Bimini’s Verse
    Squid Game Red Light, Green Light Game
    Strictly Come Dancing Rose And Giovanni’s Silent Dance To ‘Symphony’ WINNER

    Entertainment Performance

    Alison Hammond, I Can See Your Voice
    Big Zuu, Big Zuu’s Big Eats WINNER
    Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show
    Joe Lycett, Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back
    Michael Mcintyre, Michael Mcintyre’s The Wheel
    Sean Lock, 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown

    Soap & Continuing Drama

    Casualty
    Coronation Street WINNER
    Emmerdale
    Holby City 

    Male Performance In A Comedy Programme

    Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats WINNER
    Joe Gilgun, Brassic
    Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education 
    Samson Kayo, Bloods
    Steve Coogan, This Time With Alan Partridge

    Factual Series

    The Detectives: Fighting Organised Crime
    9/11: One Day In America
    Undercover Police: Hunting Paedophiles
    Uprising – WINNER

    Mini-Series

    It’s A Sin
    Landscapers
    Stephen
    Time WINNER

    Female Performance In A Comedy Programme

    Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education
    Aisling Bea, This Way Up
    Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts
    Rose Matafeo, Starstruck
    Sophie Willan, Alma’s Not Normal WINNER

    Reality & Constructed Factual

    Gogglebox WINNER
    Married At First Sight
    Rupaul’s Drag Race UK 
    The Dog House

    Supporting Actor

    Callum Scott Howells, It’s a Sin
    David Carlyle, It’s A Sin
    Matthew Macfadyen, Succession WINNER
    Nonso Anozie, Sweet Tooth
    Omari Douglas, It’s A Sin
    Stephen Graham, Time

    Scripted Comedy

    Alma’s Not Normal
    Motherland WINNER
    Stath Lets Flats
    We Are Lady Parts

    Features

    Big Zuu’s Big Eats WINNER
    Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
    Sort Your Life Out
    The Great British Sewing Bee

    Live Event

    The Brit Awards 2021
    The Earthshot Prize 2021 WINNER
    The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance
    Springwatch 2021

    Short Form Programme

    Hollyoaks Saved My Life
    Our Land WINNER
    People You May Know
    Please Help

    Single Drama

    Death Of England: Face To Face
    Help
    I Am Victoria
    Together WINNER

    International

    Call My Agent!
    Lupin
    Mare Of Easttown
    Squid Game
    Succession
    The Underground Railroad WINNER

    Current Affairs

    Fearless: The Women Fighting Putin WINNER
    Four Hours At The Capitol
    The Men Who Sell Football
    Trump Takes On The World

    Single Documentary

    9/11: Inside The President’s War Room
    Grenfell: The Untold Story
    My Childhood, My Country WINNER
    Nail Bomber: Man Hunt

    Daytime

    The Chase WINNER
    Moneybags
    Richard Osman’s House Of Games
    Steph’s Packed Lunch

    Sport

    The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix WINNER
    ITV Racing: The Grand National
    Tokyo 2020 Olympics
    UEFA Euro 2020 Semi-Final: England V Denmark

    News Coverage

    Channel 4 News: Black To Front
    Good Morning Britain: Shamima Begum
    ITV News At Ten: Storming Of The Capitol WINNER
    Sky News: Afghanistan: Endgame

    Specialist Factual

    Black Power: A British Story Of Resistance
    Freddie Mercury: The Final Act
    The Missing Children – WINNER
    Silenced: The Hidden Story Of Disabled Britain

    Supporting Actress

    Cathy Tyson, Help WINNER
    Céline Buckens, Showtrial
    Emily Mortimer, The Pursuit Of Love
    Jessica Plummer The Girl Before
    Leah Harvey, Foundation
    Tahirah Sharif, The Tower

    Entertainment Programme

    An Audience With Adele Adele
    Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway WINNER
    Life & Rhymes
    Strictly Come Dancing

    Last Updated May 9, 2022, 9:08 AM IST
