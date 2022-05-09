BAFTA TV Awards 2022: 'In My Skin' bags best drama series; check out full winners list
The winners of the BAFTA TV Awards 2022 have been revealed, highlighting the important musicians and TV series who took home huge prizes for their performances.
The BAFTA TV Awards 2022 was a big night as the best British Television shows and stars were honoured on Sunday. The ceremony took place at London’s Royal Festival Hall on May 8 and was presented by Richard Ayoade.
While Jodie Comer stunned the audience by winning the Leading Actress prize for the second time, Sean Bean took home the title of the Best Leading Actor for his work in Jimmy McGovern's prison drama Time.
Jodie Comer, who won her second BAFTA for leading actress, this time for Help, was one of the night's great winners. The drama, written by Jack Thorne, was set during the COVID-19 epidemic in British care homes. Sean Bean received the prize for best leading actor for his portrayal in Jimmy McGovern's prison drama Time.
Also Read: Doctor Strange 2 Box Office Day 3: Marvel Studios' film sees collection drop on Sunday
The competition for the best drama series was fierce, and In My Skin emerged as the night's big winner. g Motherland, Alma's Not Normal, and Stath Lets Flats were among the winners.
As for the ceremony attendees, big names including Olivia Colman, Jodie Comer, and Nicola Coughlan, were in attendance. Also among the presenters for the evening was the new Doctor Who, Ncuti Gatwa.
Also Read: KGF 2 Collection Day 24: Yash’s film beats Marvel’s Doctor Strange 2?
Here is the list of winners announced at the presentation, which filmmaker and actor Richard Ayoade hosted.
Leading Actress
Denise Gough, Too Close
Emily Watson, Too Close
Jodie Comer, Help – WINNER
Kate Winslet, Mare Of Easttown
Lydia West, It’s A Sin
Niamh Algar, Deceit
Leading Actor
David Thewlis, Landscapers
Olly Alexander, It’s a Sin
Samuel Adewunmi, You Don’t Know Me
Stephen Graham, Help
Hugh Quarshie, Stephen
Sean Bean, Time WINNER
Drama Series
In My Skin WINNER
The Night Stalker
Unforgotten
Vigil
Comedy Entertainment Programme
The Graham Norton Show
The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan WINNER
Race Around Britain
The Ranganation
Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment (voted for by the public)
An Audience With Adele, Adele’s Surprised By The Teacher Who Changed Her Life
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Ant And Dec Dig At Downing Street’s Lockdown Parties
It’s A Sin Colin’s Devastating Aids Diagnosis
Rupaul’s Drag Race UK ‘Uk Hun?’ – Bimini’s Verse
Squid Game Red Light, Green Light Game
Strictly Come Dancing Rose And Giovanni’s Silent Dance To ‘Symphony’ WINNER
Entertainment Performance
Alison Hammond, I Can See Your Voice
Big Zuu, Big Zuu’s Big Eats WINNER
Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show
Joe Lycett, Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back
Michael Mcintyre, Michael Mcintyre’s The Wheel
Sean Lock, 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown
Soap & Continuing Drama
Casualty
Coronation Street WINNER
Emmerdale
Holby City
Male Performance In A Comedy Programme
Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats WINNER
Joe Gilgun, Brassic
Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education
Samson Kayo, Bloods
Steve Coogan, This Time With Alan Partridge
Factual Series
The Detectives: Fighting Organised Crime
9/11: One Day In America
Undercover Police: Hunting Paedophiles
Uprising – WINNER
Mini-Series
It’s A Sin
Landscapers
Stephen
Time WINNER
Female Performance In A Comedy Programme
Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education
Aisling Bea, This Way Up
Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts
Rose Matafeo, Starstruck
Sophie Willan, Alma’s Not Normal WINNER
Reality & Constructed Factual
Gogglebox WINNER
Married At First Sight
Rupaul’s Drag Race UK
The Dog House
Supporting Actor
Callum Scott Howells, It’s a Sin
David Carlyle, It’s A Sin
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession WINNER
Nonso Anozie, Sweet Tooth
Omari Douglas, It’s A Sin
Stephen Graham, Time
Scripted Comedy
Alma’s Not Normal
Motherland WINNER
Stath Lets Flats
We Are Lady Parts
Features
Big Zuu’s Big Eats WINNER
Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Sort Your Life Out
The Great British Sewing Bee
Live Event
The Brit Awards 2021
The Earthshot Prize 2021 WINNER
The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance
Springwatch 2021
Short Form Programme
Hollyoaks Saved My Life
Our Land WINNER
People You May Know
Please Help
Single Drama
Death Of England: Face To Face
Help
I Am Victoria
Together WINNER
International
Call My Agent!
Lupin
Mare Of Easttown
Squid Game
Succession
The Underground Railroad WINNER
Current Affairs
Fearless: The Women Fighting Putin WINNER
Four Hours At The Capitol
The Men Who Sell Football
Trump Takes On The World
Single Documentary
9/11: Inside The President’s War Room
Grenfell: The Untold Story
My Childhood, My Country WINNER
Nail Bomber: Man Hunt
Daytime
The Chase WINNER
Moneybags
Richard Osman’s House Of Games
Steph’s Packed Lunch
Sport
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix WINNER
ITV Racing: The Grand National
Tokyo 2020 Olympics
UEFA Euro 2020 Semi-Final: England V Denmark
News Coverage
Channel 4 News: Black To Front
Good Morning Britain: Shamima Begum
ITV News At Ten: Storming Of The Capitol WINNER
Sky News: Afghanistan: Endgame
Specialist Factual
Black Power: A British Story Of Resistance
Freddie Mercury: The Final Act
The Missing Children – WINNER
Silenced: The Hidden Story Of Disabled Britain
Supporting Actress
Cathy Tyson, Help WINNER
Céline Buckens, Showtrial
Emily Mortimer, The Pursuit Of Love
Jessica Plummer The Girl Before
Leah Harvey, Foundation
Tahirah Sharif, The Tower
Entertainment Programme
An Audience With Adele Adele
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway WINNER
Life & Rhymes
Strictly Come Dancing