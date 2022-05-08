KGF 2 Collection Day 24: Yash’s film beats Marvel’s Doctor Strange 2?

Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer Doctor Strange in Madness of Multiverse had to suffer at the box office on the second day of its release as Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2 continued to make more money.

Image: Official film posters

Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 has once again started minting money at the box office. The film, on the fourth Saturday, has recorded some exceptional business at the box office. Prashanth Neel’s film saw a slight dip in the collection on its fourth Friday, but it once again picked up Saturday. KGF: Chapter 2 saw a dip when Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer Doctor Strange in the Madness of Multiverse was released in the Indian theatres on Friday, May 06. The Marvel Studios' latest film had a great start at the Indian box office but started stumbling on the second day of its release. Even though Doctor Strange in the Madness of Multiverse has been hailed as “one of the best MCU films” the film seems to struggle in front of KGF: Chapter 2 as the latter once again picked up the business on Saturday. May 7.

Image: Still from the trailer

KGF: Chapter 2 has surprised even the trade pundits by collecting 50 per cent more on Saturday as compared to its Friday collection in the fourth week. Meanwhile, the film has also crossed the Rs 1,112 crore mark in the worldwide collection and is on its way to becoming the highest-grossing film of the year so far. ALSO READ: Box Office Report: Over Rs 500 cr collected in Hindi belt in April; Bollywood share is just 12.48%

Image: Still from the trailer

The film 'KGF Chapter 2', which made Kannada superstar Yash a pan India star, is receiving love and affection across the world, due to which the film has even surpassed the record worldwide collection of Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer RRR. The worldwide collection of SS Rajamouli’s RRR crossed Rs 1,112 crore in six weeks. However, KGF: Chapter 2 collected Rs 1100 crore on the fourth Saturday itself, two weeks before RRR’s collection.

Image: Still from the trailer

Earnings on Saturday: The film 'KGF Chapter 2' has collected a gross of Rs 12.70 crore and a net collection of about Rs 11 crore on the 24th day of its release i.e. Saturday (the fourth Saturday since its release), including all languages. While the Hindi version of the film had earned only Rs 3.85 crore a day earlier, on Saturday, the film’s collection saw a jump of 50 per cent, beating Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Madness of Multiverse. Yash’s film (Hindi) collected around Rs 5.50 crore at the box office, reportedly. ALSO READ: Doctor Strange 2 Twitter Review: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen-starrer hailed one of MCU’s best films

Image: Still from the trailer