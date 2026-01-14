Bollywood singer Badshah visited Gorakhnath temple on Tuesday evening, offering prayers to Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath. He sought blessings before performing at the Bollywood Night of Gorakhpur Mahotsav and later met CM Yogi Adityanath.

Famous Bollywood singer Badshah visited the Gorakhnath temple on Tuesday evening and offered prayers to Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath with full devotion. The singer bowed his head inside the temple premises, seeking blessings before his performance at the Gorakhpur Mahotsav. His visit reflected reverence and respect for spiritual traditions before stepping onto the stage for the event’s grand Bollywood Night.

Courtesy Visit to CM ,Yogi Adityanath

After completing his prayers, Badshah paid a courtesy visit to Gorakshpeethadhishwar and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the temple’s meeting room. The brief meeting took place in a cordial and friendly atmosphere. During this interaction, discussions reportedly revolved around the ongoing Mahotsav celebrations and the singer’s performance. Badshah expressed gratitude for the opportunity to participate in the cultural event, while the Chief Minister welcomed him warmly.

Performance at Gorakhpur Mahotsav

Badshah’s temple visit took place ahead of his performance at the Bollywood Night, organized as part of the formal closing ceremony of Gorakhpur Mahotsav. Prior to entertaining the audience with his popular songs, he paid his respects at the court of Shivavatar Guru Gorakhnath, highlighting the blend of devotion and professional commitment. His presence at the temple added a spiritual dimension to the cultural celebrations.

Departure After Prasad

After performing the formal worship and meeting the Chief Minister, Badshah received the temple’s prasad as a token of blessings. Following this, he departed from the temple premises to prepare for his performance on stage. His visit was appreciated by devotees present at the temple, who witnessed the singer’s humility and reverence.