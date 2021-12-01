Badshah gets scolded by Kirron Kher; she says, "What Is This Nonsense?" (Watch)

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is very active on social media and shares her daily updates with her fans and followers. She is currently shooting for India's Got Talent along with Kirron Kher and Badshah. A few hours ago, Shilpa shared a video to see her having a fun time on the sets.

Shilpa recently shared a behind-the-scenes video featuring Kirron and Badshah, which went viral. In the video, the actress said, "We (Kiron and her) have been waiting for over 15 minutes." Kirron then admitted that Badshah was late and added, "We are always waiting for Badshah. I don't understand, Badshah ji... I want to know aapko kitna time kis cheez mein lagta hai. Zulfein sawaar rahe the?"

Kirron then said, "Aapke kahaan hai baal? Inko aapko theek karne mein itna time lag gaya? Daadhi ko kanghri kari. Uske baad karte kya hai aapke make-up aur hair wale log?" Kya hai yeh?"

"What is this nonsense? Main aapki mummy ko shikayat lagaungi. Baith chup kar ke," Kirron scolded. To which, Badshah pretended to sob and said, "Galti ho gayi."

Also Read: Did Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor break-up? Truth or rumours? Read this

Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote in the caption, "Baal baal bache Badshah... BTS from IGT." Filmmaker Farah Khan soon commented saying, "I LOVVVV KIRAN" along with a heart and fire emoji. Shilpa looked ravishing in a black body fitted gown with green leafy work around her neck, front and waist in the video.

Likewise, a few days ago, Shilpa shared a video clip where she is eyeing Kirron's funky jewellery. The actress said that Kirron should adopt her as her son Sikandar won't wear all her jewellery. Shilpa reminded Sikandar and said, "Siku, I am taking all the jewellery."