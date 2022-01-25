Badhaai Do trailer out: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar's film highlights 'lavender marriage'

The Badhaai Do trailer has got all it takes for a perfect family comedy featuring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar releasing in theatres on February 11.

Junglee Pictures brought Badhaai Do, a franchise of Badhaai Ho. Badhaai Do features Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar together, directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, written by Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary.

Rajkummar and Bhumi will come as a pair on screen for the first time. The film promises the same comical ride of finding humour in unexpected places as Badhaai Ho. While Badhaai Ho told us what hilarious situations a middle-aged couple's love could lead to, Badhaai Do seems to address another unusual relationship and tell their story through a comedy of error situations. Of course, where there is marriage and humour, there is a baby.

The trailer revolves around a marital setting between the two main characters Rajkummar and Bhumi, only to know that there are a lot of secrets between these two to develop. Getting into a marriage of convenience and living as roommates leads to comic situations between the couple, making this one an ideal family entertainer. The film will be high on comedy and human emotions, but this Indian family drama also deals with a socially relevant subject that we saw in the trailer. While not much has been disclosed, the topic of the film subtly emphasises the concept of lavender marriage (A male-female mixed-orientation marriage), making it a must -watch.

The trailer was posted with a caption, “Witness the Atrangi wedding Satrangi setting of the year in the month of love! #BadhaaiDoTrailer out now. #BadhaaiDo coming out In Cinemas on February 11, 2022”

Besides Rajkummar and Bhumi, the family entertainer also boasts an ensemble cast featuring talented actors like Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chadha, Chum Darang, Lovleen Mishra, Nitish Pandey and Shashi Bhushan, amongst others essaying pivotal roles and taking the narrative ahead.

The lyrics have been given by Varun Grover, Vayu, Anurag Bhumia, Azeem Shirazi and Anvita Dutt. With Zee Music as it’s a music label, the film also offers some chartbusters, which could be witnessed with songs in the trailer that are composed by Amit Trivedi, Tanishk Bagchi, Ankit Tiwari and Khamosh Shah.