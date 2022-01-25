Evelyn Sharma gets trolled for posting breastfeeding pictures; actress reacts to it

Bollywood actress Evelyn Sharma got slammed for sharing breastfeeding images on her social media page. Here's how Evelyn respond to the trolls and slamming

Evelyn Sharma and her husband Tushaan Bhindi welcomed their first child, daughter Ava Rania Bhindi in November 2021. Since then, Evelyn Sharma is enjoying motherhood's bliss and often post her baby pictures and chronicles of being a mother on her Instagram page.

Speaking of which, yesterday, January 24, she shared a sweet memory with her baby Ava on her social media page. A few days ago, the actress grabbed a lot of attention for sharing an image of her breastfeeding the baby and captioned it, “When you thought you finally established a routine and then she starts #clusterfeeding!!"



Many social media users started trolling her as it didn't go well with a section of the society, and Evelyn was even criticised for sharing her private picture on a public platform. The actress has reacted to the trolls saying that breastfeeding is a natural process, and it is a lot tougher than what people this.



Evelyn said, “Such photographs show vulnerability and strength simultaneously. I find it lovely. Breastfeeding is one of the most natural and healthy things to do. And it is why women have breasts in the first place. So why be shy about it?”

Evelyn further added that her story encourages other new mothers and tells them that they are not alone. "Breastfeeding is much more challenging than people think. It is often physically and mentally draining to start as a new mother, particularly cluster feeds. I shared my story to let mums out there know that they aren't alone in this," Evelyn said.