  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Evelyn Sharma gets trolled for posting breastfeeding pictures; actress reacts to it

    First Published Jan 25, 2022, 8:47 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

     Bollywood actress Evelyn Sharma got slammed for sharing breastfeeding images on her social media page. Here's how Evelyn respond to the trolls and slamming

    Evelyn Sharma gets trolled for posting breastfeeding pictures; actress reacts to it RCB

    Evelyn Sharma and her husband Tushaan Bhindi welcomed their first child, daughter Ava Rania Bhindi in November 2021. Since then, Evelyn Sharma is enjoying motherhood's bliss and often post her baby pictures and chronicles of being a mother on her Instagram page. 

    Evelyn Sharma gets trolled for posting breastfeeding pictures; actress reacts to it RCB

    Speaking of which, yesterday, January 24, she shared a sweet memory with her baby Ava on her social media page. A few days ago, the actress grabbed a lot of attention for sharing an image of her breastfeeding the baby and captioned it, “When you thought you finally established a routine and then she starts #clusterfeeding!!"
     

    Evelyn Sharma gets trolled for posting breastfeeding pictures; actress reacts to it RCB

    Many social media users started trolling her as it didn't go well with a section of the society, and Evelyn was even criticised for sharing her private picture on a public platform. The actress has reacted to the trolls saying that breastfeeding is a natural process, and it is a lot tougher than what people this.
     

    Evelyn Sharma gets trolled for posting breastfeeding pictures; actress reacts to it RCB

    Evelyn said, “Such photographs show vulnerability and strength simultaneously. I find it lovely. Breastfeeding is one of the most natural and healthy things to do. And it is why women have breasts in the first place. So why be shy about it?”

    Evelyn Sharma gets trolled for posting breastfeeding pictures; actress reacts to it RCB

    Evelyn further added that her story encourages other new mothers and tells them that they are not alone. “Breastfeeding is much more challenging than people think. It is often physically and mentally draining to start as a new mother, particularly cluster feeds. I shared my story to let mums out there know that they aren’t alone in this,” Evelyn said. Also Read: Bahubali: Before The Beginning: Netflix shelves the Rs 150 crore film

    Evelyn Sharma gets trolled for posting breastfeeding pictures; actress reacts to it RCB

    Evelyn Sharma married Tushaan Bhindi, a Sydney-based dental surgeon on May 15, 2021, in Brisbane, Australia. On the work front, Evelyn featured in some big films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Jab Harry Met Sejal, Yaariyan, and Kuch Kuch Locha Hai. She was last seen in Saaho with Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. Also Read: Evelyn Sharma marries Tushaan Bhindi, looks ethereal in all-white wedding dress; check pictures

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Badshah turns good samaritan; singer helps IGT contestant with his loan RCB

    Badshah turns good samaritan; singer helps IGT contestant with his loan

    Hollywood Chris Evans Dwayne Johnson to star in Red One drb

    Chris Evans, Dwayne Johnson to star in ‘Red One’

    Amul Topical new cartoon features Shah Rukh Khan for his Pardes mein Swades ka effect drb

    Amul Topical’s new cartoon features Shah Rukh Khan for his ‘Pardes mein Swades ka effect’

    Hollywood Spider Man No Way Home Andrew Garfield reveals only three people knew of his web of lies drb

    Spider-Man: No Way Home: Andrew Garfield reveals only three people knew of his web of lies

    Kangana Ranaut moves Sessions Court in a defamation case filed by Javed Akhtar drb

    Kangana Ranaut moves Sessions Court in a defamation case filed by Javed Akhtar

    Recent Stories

    Badshah turns good samaritan; singer helps IGT contestant with his loan RCB

    Badshah turns good samaritan; singer helps IGT contestant with his loan

    Explained The Centre Vs states war over IAS cadre rule change

    Explained: The Centre Vs states war over IAS cadre rule change

    Hollywood Chris Evans Dwayne Johnson to star in Red One drb

    Chris Evans, Dwayne Johnson to star in ‘Red One’

    Amul Topical new cartoon features Shah Rukh Khan for his Pardes mein Swades ka effect drb

    Amul Topical’s new cartoon features Shah Rukh Khan for his ‘Pardes mein Swades ka effect’

    Hollywood Spider Man No Way Home Andrew Garfield reveals only three people knew of his web of lies drb

    Spider-Man: No Way Home: Andrew Garfield reveals only three people knew of his web of lies

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Odisha has to improve in all the areas in attacking and defending in transition - Anshul Katiyar on ATK Mohun Bagan draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha has to improve in all the areas in attacking and defending in transition - Anshul Katiyar

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC: The players were not fresh, a lot of points going against ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on OFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: The players were not fresh, a lot of points going against ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on OFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 53): ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC entertain but fail to score-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 53): ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC entertain but fail to score

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: With the chances BFC had, it deserved to win against FCG - Marco Pezzaiuoli-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: With the chances BFC had, it deserved to win against Goa - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs BFC: Finishing is FC Goa's concern; that's where it is struggling - Derrick Pereira on Bengaluru FC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Finishing is Goa's concern; that's where it is struggling - Derrick Pereira on Bengaluru draw

    Video Icon