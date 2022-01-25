  • Facebook
    Here's what Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth are doing after separation

    Latest reports suggest that Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth is back to work after separation from Dhanush. She is all set for pre-production of her upcoming music video 

    Here what Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth are doing after separation RCB
    Days after announcing her separation from ex-husband Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth is back to work. Yes, the filmmaker is currently busy with the pre-production work of her upcoming music video. The music video will be out on Valentine's Day this year. Last week, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth shocked their fans by announcing that they decided to end their 18-year-old marriage due to irreconcilable differences. The two are proud parents to two sons - Yatra and Linga. The estranged couple also asked their fans to respect the decision and maintain their privacy.

    Dhanush's father also reacted to the news and said it was just a family quarrel and the couple had not filed for divorce yet. Reportedly, they are also staying in the same hotel in Hyderabad and working on their separate projects.

    Also Read: Post-divorce here's how Dhanush, Aishwaryaa plan their life ahead, also co-parenting their sons

    Bay Films, which is producing the video, took to their Instagram handle and shared an image of Aishwaryaa working with her team as they wrote, "Aishwarya Rajnikanth starts prep for her music video. PPM in full swing in Hyd, directed by @aishwaryaa_r_dhanush." The music video was shot at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Bay Films (@bayfilms_llp)

    Aishwaryaa had made some big films in Tamil like 3, featuring Dhanush and Shruti Haasan, Vai Raja Vai, a movie on heist comedy. In 2017, Aishwaryaa directed a documentary titled Cinema Veeran, on the life of stunt performers in Kollywood.

    Also Read: 'It is not divorce', says Dhanush's father on son's separation from Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa

    On the other hand, Dhanush is busy shooting for the upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Vaathi. The Telugu version of the movie has been titled Sir, directed by Venky Atluri. In Vaathi you will see Dhanush play a professor. The project will mark his debut in Tollywood.


     

