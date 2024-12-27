Baby John box office report: Varun Dhawan, Keerthy's film earns Rs 15.75 cr on Day 2, witnesses a 60% fall

Baby John box office collection Day 2: The Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh-starring film grossed over Rs 15 crore in its first two days, despite a significant decline on day two.

Richa Barua
First Published Dec 27, 2024, 10:51 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 27, 2024, 10:51 AM IST

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently praised Varun Dhawan's latest film, Baby John, describing it as a "helluva masala ride." The film, an authentic adaptation of the Tamil hit Theri starring Thalapathy Vijay, was released on Christmas Day and has received mixed reviews from spectators and critics alike.

Box Office Performance

Despite the hype created by its debut, Baby John has struggled at the box office. Early estimates show that it earned roughly Rs 12.50 crore on its first day, a little less than the original picture Theri, which made Rs 13.1 crore in 2016. However, industry sources anticipate the film will gather traction in the following days as word of mouth spreads.

Day-wise Box Office Collection Report

Here's a breakdown of the box office collections for Baby John.

Day one (December 25): ₹11.25 crore (net).

Day 2 (December 26): ₹4.5 crore net.

As of December 26, the total collection was around ₹15.75 crore (net).

Despite a good start on Christmas Day, the picture had a big revenue dip on its second day owing to mixed reviews and stiff competition from films such as Pushpa 2.

Karan Johar took to Instagram to share the film's poster and show his delight, writing, “Baby John is one helluva masala ride! Massive action! Big scale entertainment and @varundvn owning the action hero with swag and soul!!!! Don’t miss this New Year spectacle.” His effusive recommendation emphasises the film's big grandeur and Dhawan's portrayal as a captivating action hero.

Film Overview

Keerthy Suresh makes her Bollywood debut in Baby John, which also stars Zara Zyanna and Jackie Shroff in excellent supporting roles. The film, directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee, promises to bring high-energy action mixed with emotional drama, appealing to a broad audience throughout the holiday season.

Cast of Baby John

The film has an excellent ensemble cast:

Varun Dhawan as DCP. Satya Verma IPS / John stars

Keerthy Suresh as Meera Verma

Satya's wife; Wamiqa Gabbi as Khushi's teacher

Jackie Shroff as Babbar Sher, the major adversary

Zara Zyanna as Khushi Verma

Satya and Meera's kid

Rajpal Yadav as Head Constable Ram Sevak

The cast includes Sheeba Chaddha as Satya's mother, Sanya Malhotra as Satya's prospective bride, and Salman Khan in a cameo.

This eclectic ensemble combines known stars and new talent, increasing the film's appeal.

Behind the Scenes Insights

Varun Dhawan has stated that he himself did all of his stunts in the film, calling it as a "tough but fulfilling journey." This devotion to authenticity gives dimension to his part and demonstrates his desire to create an entertaining performance. In addition, Dhawan thanked Thalapathy Vijay for his assistance with this effort, emphasising the industry's sense of community.

Conclusion

Karan Johar's backing of Baby John may help draw more people while it plays in theatres. The picture blends action and drama with a festive mood, making it an intriguing option for moviegoers searching for Christmas entertainment. With further advertising and great audience reaction, Baby John may succeed at the box office in the coming days.

