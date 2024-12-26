Varun to Keerthy: Know Baby John cast's educational background

Entertainment
Varun Dhawan's film Baby John earned 12.50 crore on its opening day. Let's explore the educational qualifications of the star cast on this special occasion.
Baby John's lead hero Varun Dhawan did his schooling from Mumbai. He then graduated from Nottingham Trent University, UK. He also studied at the Barry John Acting School.
Baby John's lead actress Keerthy Suresh did her schooling from Chennai. After this, she did a fashion designing course from Pearl Academy.
The film Baby John's second lead actress Wamiqa Gabbi studied at St. Xavier's School, Chandigarh. After this, she did her Arts degree from DAV College.
Jackie Shroff, who plays the villain in Baby John, is the least educated. Due to poor financial conditions at home, he could only study till 11th standard.
Rajpal Yadav, who plays the role of Havaldar in the film Baby John, graduated from Rohilkhand University, Bareilly. After doing a diploma in acting, he took a degree from NSD.
Sheeba Chaddha played the role of Varun Dhawan's mother in Baby John. Sheeba has a degree in English from Hansraj College, Delhi University.
Zakir Hussain, who plays the role of Inspector in Baby John, did his schooling from Mahim, Mumbai. He graduated from St. Xavier's College. He is also an NSD graduate.
