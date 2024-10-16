Baba Siddique Murder: Salman Khan's Galaxy apartment under tight security; fans can't gather or take selfies

Salman Khan's security has been heightened following the murder of Baba Siddique. Heavy police presence is deployed outside his residence, restricting fans and media.

The murder of Baba Siddique has shaken Bollywood. The NCP leader was shot dead in Mumbai's Bandra area on October 12. He was a close friend to many Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan. A Facebook page attributed to Lawrence Bishnoi claimed responsibility for the attack. This is the same gang that has been threatening Salman Khan's life for some time. The latest information reveals that Salman's security has been further tightened, with restrictions on anyone standing or taking photos outside his house.

Heavy Police Presence Outside Salman Khan's House

Following Baba Siddique's murder, security has been increased outside Salman Khan's residence. According to a Times of India report, a heavy police force is stationed outside the superstar's Galaxy Apartment. Salman's fans are not allowed to stop, take photos, or selfies outside his home. The report also mentions that media personnel are prohibited from shooting outside his house.

Furthermore, security has been enhanced with CCTV cameras to monitor activities outside the residence. Salman has even been provided with Y-security after Baba Siddique's death. An escort vehicle always trails Salman Khan's car. SRPF personnel have also been deployed outside the Galaxy Apartment and his Panvel farmhouse. Meanwhile, Salman has canceled all his meetings and requested his Bollywood friends and colleagues not to visit him for a few days.

Salman Khan's Work Front

On the work front, Salman Khan has been shooting for his upcoming film, Sikander, for quite some time. Rashmika Mandanna stars alongside him in the lead role. The film is slated for an Eid 2025 release. Salman is currently hosting Bigg Boss 18. His upcoming films include Tiger vs. Pathaan, Kick 2, Dabangg 4, Big Bull, and Babbar Sher.

