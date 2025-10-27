From Baahubali to Chennai Express, iconic blockbusters return to theatres this week, bringing nostalgia, drama, and big-screen magic back to life.

This week, the theatre-going public is in for a bona fide blast from the past. Theatres welcome back the most iconic entertainers ever, including S.S. Rajamouli's Baahubali, Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om, and Rohit Shetty's Chennai Express.

Iconic Blockbusters Re Releases In Theatres This Week:

Baahubali: The Epic with its Remastered Version Reenters Theatres

Everything was redefined in Indian cinema after Prabhas's the Baahubali franchise by S.S. Rajamouli. And now, with its remastered version, Baahubali: The Epic, it returns to the theatres with both parts amalgamated into one grand cinematic experience. With a reworked sound and picture, this re-release promises the same age-old thrills, “Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali?”

The gigantic scale of the film, stunning visuals, and an emotionally engaging story remain unmatched. For many fans, this will be more than cinema-a cultural experience that deserves to be seen again on a big screen.

Om Shanti Om: A Revisit in Bollywood Classic

The re-release of Om Shanti Om in theatres this week continues to hold a special place in the heart of every Bollywood lover. The 2007 blockbuster starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone intersperses reincarnation, revenge, and romance with dollops of humour and spectacular visual appeal.

The re-release affords fans a full cinematic experience of giant dialogues, colourfully crazy costumes, and chart-buster songs. A playful homage to vintage Bollywood, Om Shanti Om is a true entertainer appealing to generations of cinema-goers.

Chennai Express Reloaded: Laughs, Lovestory, and Action

Shah Rukh Khan comes back to the big screens with the re-release of Chennai Express, one of his biggest commercial hits. Directed by Rohit Shetty, it combined comedy, action, and romance to please every cross-section of society when it was released in 2013.

Chennai Express's re-showing presents an opportunity for fans to relive the hilarious train journey that unraveled stories of Rahul and Meenamma. With unforgettable dialogues, "Don't underestimate the power of a common man," the family audiences still love this movie.