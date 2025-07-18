Ahead of the much-anticipated re-release of Baahubali: The Epic, Rana Daggubati playfully suggested an alternative climax where Bhallaladeva kills Baahubali himself. Prabhas responded with a witty comeback, reigniting fan excitement and nostalgia.

A day before the grand re-release of Baahubali: The Epic on October 31, 2025, fans were treated to a nostalgic and funny social media post by Prabhas and Rana. The million-dollar question re-appeared: Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali? Fans reignited their theories and the excitement started buzzing across the internet.

Prabhas Reacts to Rana Daggubati's Alternative Climax

It started with the official Baahubali handle making a cheeky hypothetical "What if Kattappa didn't kill Baahubali?" Rana Daggubati responded in a haughty fashion true to his evil character Bhallaladeva:

"I would have killed him instead 😡🥂"

It immediately went viral, and fans were loving the sass with which Rana presented his answer, but it was the actual response of Prabhas that created history.

Epic Comeback by Prabhas

Prabhas, who played hero Amarendra Baahubali, reposted Rana's comment in his Instagram stories with a poster of Baahubali: The Conclusion stamped with "₹1000+ Crores Worldwide" and said:

"I let it happen, Bhalla... for this!"

This back-and-forth between the two stars delighted fans, who found the whole thing to add an extra dose of fun to the pre-re-release. Rana, of course, fired back with, "Ahhhaaa Bahuu, well played," which was indeed a moment of brotherly classic-wit.

A Decade of Baahubali

Directed by S. S. Rajamouli, Baahubali reached screens in 2015, while the sequel followed in 2017. The franchise became a cultural phenomenon, defining the parameters of Indian cinema in terms of grandeur, storytelling, and record-smashing box office collections.

Baahubali: The Beginning grossed ₹650 crores worldwide

Baahubali: The Conclusion was over ₹1700 crores worldwide

The re-release Baahubali: The Epic showcases both films together in a combined cinematic experience, which will provide fans with the opportunity to relive the saga in theaters one more time.

Legacy Lives On

Even a decade later, the legacy of Mahishmati and its heroes continues to entice audiences. In this re-release, the makers are trying to celebrate their experiment which changed the face of Indian cinema — and obviously are having fun along the way.