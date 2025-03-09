RRR, Bahubali to Kalki 2898 AD: India's 30 most expensive movies and their box office hits

Read Full Article

Here's a list of the most expensive movies ever made in Indian cinema history.

Most Expensive Indian Movies: There are many reasons why a movie gets released. The main one is the budget. Producers spend crores to release a movie. The movie budget changes in every era. Indian cinema is growing due to new trends, technology, and storytelling styles. The budget also changes accordingly.

Earlier, movies were made with just a few lakhs. But after technology, production quality, and people's expectations increased, the budget also increased. That's why producers started putting up big sets and investing more money. In 1970, the movie Sholay came with a budget of 3 crores. At that time, it was a very expensive movie.

Later, Endhiran, Raavanan, Bahubali, 2.0, RRR, Kalki 2898 AD movies came with big budgets in India. Now, a list of the most expensive Indian movies made over the years has been released. Koi Moi has released this list. In this, Kalki movie starring Kamal Haasan as villain and Prabhas as hero has collected 1100 crores at the box office and is in the first place.

Here is the list of the most expensive Indian movies... 1. Kalki 2898 AD (2024) – 600 crores

2. RRR (2022) – 550 crores

3. 2.0 (2018) – 400–600 crores

4. Bahubali 2 (2017) – 250 crores

5. Bahubali (2015) – 180 crores

6. Dhoom 3 (2013) – 175 crores

7. Raavanan (2011) – 150 crores

8. Enthiran (2010) – 132 crores

9. My Name Is Khan (2010) – 85 crores

10. Blue (2009) – 80 crores

11. Ghajini (2008) – 65 crores

12. Dasavatharam (2008) – 60 crores

13. Sivaji The Boss (2007) – 60 crores

14. Taj Mahal (2005) – 50 crores

15. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) – 40 crores

16. Lagaan (2001) – 25 crores

17. Jeans (1998) – 20 crores

18. Indian (1996) – 15 crores

19. Trimurti (1995) – 11 crores

20. Shanti Kranti (1991) – 10 crores

21. Ajooba (1991) – 8 crores

22. Shaan (1980) – 6 crores

23. Sholay (1975) – 3 crores

24. Mughal-e-Azam (1960) – 1.5 crores

25. Mother India (1957) – 60 lakhs

26. Jhansi Ki Rani (1953) – 60 lakhs

27. Aan (1952) – 35 lakhs

38. Chandralekha (1948) – 30 lakhs

29. Kismet (1943) – 2 lakhs

30. Sati Savitri (1933) – 75000

