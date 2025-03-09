RRR, Bahubali to Kalki 2898 AD: India's 30 most expensive movies and their box office hits
Here's a list of the most expensive movies ever made in Indian cinema history.
Most Expensive Indian Movies: There are many reasons why a movie gets released. The main one is the budget. Producers spend crores to release a movie. The movie budget changes in every era. Indian cinema is growing due to new trends, technology, and storytelling styles. The budget also changes accordingly.
Indian Movies with High Budgets
Earlier, movies were made with just a few lakhs. But after technology, production quality, and people's expectations increased, the budget also increased. That's why producers started putting up big sets and investing more money. In 1970, the movie Sholay came with a budget of 3 crores. At that time, it was a very expensive movie.
Later, Endhiran, Raavanan, Bahubali, 2.0, RRR, Kalki 2898 AD movies came with big budgets in India. Now, a list of the most expensive Indian movies made over the years has been released. Koi Moi has released this list. In this, Kalki movie starring Kamal Haasan as villain and Prabhas as hero has collected 1100 crores at the box office and is in the first place.
1. Kalki 2898 AD (2024) – 600 crores
2. RRR (2022) – 550 crores
3. 2.0 (2018) – 400–600 crores
4. Bahubali 2 (2017) – 250 crores
5. Bahubali (2015) – 180 crores
6. Dhoom 3 (2013) – 175 crores
7. Raavanan (2011) – 150 crores
8. Enthiran (2010) – 132 crores
9. My Name Is Khan (2010) – 85 crores
10. Blue (2009) – 80 crores
11. Ghajini (2008) – 65 crores
12. Dasavatharam (2008) – 60 crores
13. Sivaji The Boss (2007) – 60 crores
14. Taj Mahal (2005) – 50 crores
15. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) – 40 crores
16. Lagaan (2001) – 25 crores
17. Jeans (1998) – 20 crores
18. Indian (1996) – 15 crores
19. Trimurti (1995) – 11 crores
20. Shanti Kranti (1991) – 10 crores
21. Ajooba (1991) – 8 crores
22. Shaan (1980) – 6 crores
23. Sholay (1975) – 3 crores
24. Mughal-e-Azam (1960) – 1.5 crores
25. Mother India (1957) – 60 lakhs
26. Jhansi Ki Rani (1953) – 60 lakhs
27. Aan (1952) – 35 lakhs
38. Chandralekha (1948) – 30 lakhs
29. Kismet (1943) – 2 lakhs
30. Sati Savitri (1933) – 75000