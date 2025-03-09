RRR, Bahubali to Kalki 2898 AD: India's 30 most expensive movies and their box office hits

Here's a list of the most expensive movies ever made in Indian cinema history.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 9, 2025, 9:32 AM IST

Most Expensive Indian Movies: There are many reasons why a movie gets released. The main one is the budget. Producers spend crores to release a movie. The movie budget changes in every era. Indian cinema is growing due to new trends, technology, and storytelling styles. The budget also changes accordingly.

budget 2025
article_image2

Indian Movies with High Budgets

Earlier, movies were made with just a few lakhs. But after technology, production quality, and people's expectations increased, the budget also increased. That's why producers started putting up big sets and investing more money. In 1970, the movie Sholay came with a budget of 3 crores. At that time, it was a very expensive movie. 


article_image3

Indian Movies

Later, Endhiran, Raavanan, Bahubali, 2.0, RRR, Kalki 2898 AD movies came with big budgets in India. Now, a list of the most expensive Indian movies made over the years has been released. Koi Moi has released this list. In this, Kalki movie starring Kamal Haasan as villain and Prabhas as hero has collected 1100 crores at the box office and is in the first place.

article_image4

Top 30 High Budget Movies

Here is the list of the most expensive Indian movies...

1. Kalki 2898 AD (2024) – 600 crores 
2. RRR (2022) – 550 crores 
3. 2.0 (2018) – 400–600 crores 
4. Bahubali 2 (2017) – 250 crores 
5. Bahubali (2015) – 180 crores 
6. Dhoom 3 (2013) – 175 crores 
7. Raavanan (2011) – 150 crores 
8. Enthiran (2010) – 132 crores 
9. My Name Is Khan (2010) – 85 crores 
10. Blue (2009) – 80 crores 
11. Ghajini (2008) – 65 crores 
12. Dasavatharam (2008) – 60 crores 
13. Sivaji The Boss (2007) – 60 crores 
14. Taj Mahal (2005) – 50 crores 
15. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) – 40 crores 
16. Lagaan (2001) – 25 crores 
17. Jeans (1998) – 20 crores 
18. Indian (1996) – 15 crores 
19. Trimurti (1995) – 11 crores 
20. Shanti Kranti (1991) – 10 crores 
21. Ajooba (1991) – 8 crores
22. Shaan (1980) – 6 crores
23. Sholay (1975) – 3 crores
24. Mughal-e-Azam (1960) – 1.5 crores
25. Mother India (1957) – 60 lakhs
26. Jhansi Ki Rani (1953) – 60 lakhs
27. Aan (1952) – 35 lakhs
38. Chandralekha (1948) – 30 lakhs
29. Kismet (1943) – 2 lakhs
30. Sati Savitri (1933) – 75000

