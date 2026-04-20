The teaser for Ayushmann Khurrana's new family entertainer, 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do,' is out. The actor expressed gratitude for his films being embraced by family audiences and promises a contemporary twist in this new comedy, set to release on May 15, 2026.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to bring yet another family entertainer, with the teaser of his upcoming film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' out now. Reflecting on his journey in the genre, Ayushmann expressed gratitude for his work being embraced by the audience.

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Ayushmann on His Brand of Family Comedy

"I've been incredibly fortunate that audiences have embraced my family comedies over the years. I have worked very hard to build this credibility with the content that I have tried to pick to entertain people. I like my films to be clean, keeping in mind that an entire family, from anywhere in India, can sit down together to watch it in theatres! Maybe that's why they always show up for my family entertainers. For me, that's a huge responsibility," the actor said, as per a press release. Referring to his film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do', Ayushmann explained how the story will add a contemporary twist to the narrative, promising a lot of confusion, humour and situation comedy.

About 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do'

Backed by T-Series and B R Studios, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 15, 2026. Clocking in at 1 minute and 22 seconds, the teaser revisits the familiar "pati-patni-aur-woh" dynamic but raises the stakes significantly. This time, the narrative follows Prajapati Pandey, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, who finds himself entangled not between two, but three women, portrayed by Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh.

Set against the backdrop of Prayagraj, the teaser opens with a nostalgic nod to the earlier "pati-patni" narrative before spiralling into a full-blown comedy of errors. As misunderstandings pile up, the situation grows increasingly tangled, amplifying the film's central theme of romantic confusion. Adding to the mayhem is Vijay Raaz, who appears as a cop interrogating Prajapati Pandey about his complicated relationships, intensifying the comic tension.

Production and Direction

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar, with creative production by Juno Chopra. Presented by Gulshan Kumar and B R Chopra, the project marks a continuation of the franchise's comedic exploration of relationships, now reimagined with a more complex love dynamic. (ANI)