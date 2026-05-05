Ayushmann Khurrana's next film, 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do', is a classic situational comedy inspired by the golden era of Hindi cinema. The family entertainer, directed by Mudassar Aziz, is set to release in theatres on May 15, 2026.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is set to bring back the charm of classic situational comedy with his upcoming film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do', which draws inspiration from the golden era of Hindi cinema. The family entertainer taps into a storytelling tradition rooted in misunderstandings, character-driven humour, and layered narratives that have long resonated with audiences, as per a press statement.

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A Tribute to the Golden Era of Hindi Cinema

Speaking about the film, Ayushmann said in the statement, "'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' is a situational comedy in its purest, most classic form. The idea traces its roots back to the legacy of Sanjeev Kumar. I have been a big fan of his work. Humour from films of that era emerged from misunderstandings, timing, and character dynamics. I've always admired that style of storytelling, seen in timeless films like 'Padosan', 'Chupke Chupke', 'Angoor' and 'Gol Maal'. They are a laugh riot and I'm hoping 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' will also be the same for people."

He further credited director Mudassar Aziz for shaping the film's tone. "With this film, Mudassar Aziz has crafted something that carries forward that spirit of clever writing in cinema that celebrates comedy of errors beautifully. This is an out and out family entertainer meant to be enjoyed together, where the comedy comes from a series of errors and misunderstandings," he said.

Calling it a nostalgic throwback, Ayushmann added, "It's a throwback to a time when storytelling was simple, clean, and genuinely funny and that's exactly what we've tried to recreate here. I'm a big fan of such cinema and it was truly refreshing for me to see someone wanting to make that kind of film and celebrate the simplicity of emotions."

'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' is slated to release in theatres on May 15, 2026. (ANI)