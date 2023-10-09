Ayushmann Khurrana named 'World's Most Influential People' for three times in a row

Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram to share the news and wrote, "Thank you @time for validating my purpose as a human being and an artiste! Deeply humbled to represent India on this global stage."

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been named World's Most Influential People of all time in the last three years. The actor's brand embodies the aspirations, objectives, and value systems of a restless, vibrant, and far-sighted New India. Ayushmann's endorsement portfolio demonstrates his deep connection with India's growing and industrious youth. Godrej, Nestle, Titan, Procter & Gamble, and other legacy brands account up 80 percent of his varied portfolio of 24 brands. Ayushmann is also the clear favorite among his peers for the prestigious BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) category. ICICI Bank, Amazon Pay, and Pine Labs are among his endorsements, further cementing his status as one of India's most respectable, trustworthy, and important celebrities.

Ayushmann is also the National Ambassador of UNICEF in India, demonstrating his unparalleled credibility in the country. "He is one of India's biggest movie stars, and we are thrilled that he is using that powerful voice to stand with children and challenge harmful social norms and gender stereotypes," said UNICEF's Cynthia McCaffrey. In its empathy and passion, it is a voice that resonates with UNICEF's work and ethos."

On the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in the comedy-drama film 'Dream Girl 2' alongside Ananya Pandey.