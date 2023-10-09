Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Ayushmann Khurrana named 'World's Most Influential People' for three times in a row

    Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram to share the news and wrote, "Thank you @time for validating my purpose as a human being and an artiste! Deeply humbled to represent India on this global stage."

    Ayushmann Khurrana named 'World's Most Influential People' for three times in a row RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 9, 2023, 5:26 PM IST

    Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been named World's Most Influential People of all time in the last three years. The actor's brand embodies the aspirations, objectives, and value systems of a restless, vibrant, and far-sighted New India. Ayushmann's endorsement portfolio demonstrates his deep connection with India's growing and industrious youth. Godrej, Nestle, Titan, Procter & Gamble, and other legacy brands account up 80 percent of his varied portfolio of 24 brands. Ayushmann is also the clear favorite among his peers for the prestigious BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) category. ICICI Bank, Amazon Pay, and Pine Labs are among his endorsements, further cementing his status as one of India's most respectable, trustworthy, and important celebrities.

    Ayushmann is also the National Ambassador of UNICEF in India, demonstrating his unparalleled credibility in the country. "He is one of India's biggest movie stars, and we are thrilled that he is using that powerful voice to stand with children and challenge harmful social norms and gender stereotypes," said UNICEF's Cynthia McCaffrey. In its empathy and passion, it is a voice that resonates with UNICEF's work and ethos."

    On the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in the comedy-drama film 'Dream Girl 2' alongside Ananya Pandey. 

    Last Updated Oct 9, 2023, 5:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Alia Bhatt revisits her experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali - Know details vma

    Alia Bhatt revisits her experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali - Know details

    Who is Alizeh Agnihotri? Meet Salman Khan's model for new photo shoot RKK

    Who is Alizeh Agnihotri? Meet Salman Khan's model for new photo shoot

    Janhvi Kapoor spotted at the airport with alleged boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, sparks vacation rumours RKK

    Janhvi Kapoor spotted at the airport with alleged boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, sparks vacation rumours

    Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar considers not inviting star kids in latest promo; plans guest list SHG EAI

    Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar considers not inviting star kids in latest promo; plans guest list

    Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023: Pedro Almodovar, Bradley Cooper, Anurag Kashyap films in the lineup ATG

    Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023: Pedro Almodovar, Bradley Cooper, Anurag Kashyap films in the lineup

    Recent Stories

    New videos reveal bone-chilling moments when Hamas gunmen sprayed bullets on party-goers

    New videos reveal bone-chilling moments when Hamas gunmen sprayed bullets on party-goers (WATCH)

    Alia Bhatt revisits her experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali - Know details vma

    Alia Bhatt revisits her experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali - Know details

    ODI World Cup 2023, ENG vs BAN: Buttler dubs HPCA stadium outfield as 'poor'; rules out Stokes avv

    ODI World Cup 2023, ENG vs BAN: Buttler dubs HPCA stadium outfield as 'poor'; rules out Stokes

    Tamil Nadu assembly passes resolution demanding Cauvery water from Karnataka vkp

    Tamil Nadu assembly passes resolution demanding Cauvery water from Karnataka

    7 yoga poses to reduce stress and find harmony gcw eai

    7 yoga poses to reduce stress and find harmony

    Recent Videos

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon