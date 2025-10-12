Ayush Mehra hints at a possible fourth season of the hit web series ‘Please Find Attached’ while attending Lakme Fashion Week, leaving fans excited for what’s to come.

Could actors Ayush Mehra and Barkha Singh will be bringing back their fan-favourite series 'Please Find Attached' for another season? Well, it looks like the on-screen duo may soon return with a new season of their hit web series.

The romantic workplace drama, which has won millions of hearts with its simple storytelling and relatable chemistry, could be making a comeback very soon, though the actor prefers to keep things under wraps for now.

When asked if fans can expect a fourth season, Ayush stayed tight-lipped but shared that he is deeply moved by the love the show continues to receive. The actor went on to say that, although he couldn't reveal much, something special is in the works.

"Right now, I cannot reveal much about Please Find Attached, but thank you so much for giving it all the love always. You know, wherever I go, not only in India but abroad as well, people come up to me and say, 'We love the second and third seasons of Please Find Attached.' That means a lot to me. So, I promise something will come, but I can't promise when. But it will happen, Inshallah," the actor told ANI at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week.

For those who may not know, 'Please Find Attached' follows the story of Shaurya and Sanya, two office colleagues who decide to live together as flatmates. What begins as a practical arrangement slowly turns into a beautiful journey of companionship and love. The series, available on Prime Video, has released three successful seasons and remains one of the most adored Indian web romances.

Ayush turned heads at Lakme Fashion Week as he opened the show for Tasva x Tarun Tahiliani on the third day of the event. The actor looked regal in an elegant ivory sherwani paired with matching churidar pants and an embroidered dupatta draped gracefully over his shoulder.

Lakme Fashion Week, which began on October 8, will conclude on October 12. (ANI)

