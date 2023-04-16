Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ayan Mukerji offered whopping amount for directing Hrithik Roshan starrer 'War 2', Know more details

    Ayan Mukerji, who has been roped in to direct 'War 2' after his action franchise 'Brahmastra' last year, has reportedly received an enormous sum of money to helm the film, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

    One of the most significant action franchises has been awarded to Ayan Mukerji after his directorial 'Brahmastra' (2022). The director has been hired to helm 'War 2', which stars Hrithik Roshan, and he will receive a sizable payment for the project.

    Mukerji will be collaborating this time with Yash Raj Films for those who don't know. After pulling off a big-screen extravaganza like Brahmastra, the director has been given a massive challenge to handle. Ayan will be directing a vital film in YRF's vast Spy Universe in addition to the sequel to the 300-crore blockbuster. The studio is willing to pay the talented director a lot because the movie will take time and work.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Ayan has a contract that lists his directing fees as Rs 32 crore. The director wants to start shooting by November this year and will start pre-production work this month. Hrithik Roshan will play the protagonist in 'War 2', which is expected to premiere at the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025. This movie will be the sixth in YRF's espionage series, including blockbusters like 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Tiger Zinda Hai', 'War', 'Pathaan', and 'Tiger 3'. There is also a movie called "Tiger Against Pathaan," starring Shah Rukh and Salman Khan.

    An industry source told a media house, "Karan is truly disappointed with Ayan for committing to 'War 2' while abandoning Brahmastra. In fact, according to the terms of their contract, Karan prefers that Ayan finish the Brahmastra sequels before beginning any other projects. Given that Karan has already spent countless crores of rupees and more than eight years on the movie, it just makes sense.

