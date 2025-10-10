Avika Gor married Milind Chandwani on Pati Patni Aur Panga. A video of the actress grieving about her misplaced mangalsutra has surfaced on social media ahead of their wedding episode. Netizens call her dramatic and trash her. Read on for more...

Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani were married on the program Pati Patni Aur Panga. The episode of their wedding has yet to air, but a video has surfaced on social media in which the actress is seen weeping as her mangalsutra disappears. Sonali Bendre, who hosts the show, is seen encouraging Avika not to weep. Subsequently, others question Krushna Abhishek, wondering if he is playing a joke and has taken the mangalsutra.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Later, Munawar Faruqui instructs the pair to sort it out themselves because no one is performing any pranks on the sets. Milind is shown attempting to explain things to Avika. Watch the video below.

Netizens Slam Avika Gor

Netizens are slamming Avika because they feel she is acting dramatically. A netizen commented, "Shadi ko bhi koi drama kaie bana sakta .. everything is not for entertainment, something in life should be privet (sic)."

Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani's Wedding

Avika and Milind married on September 30, 2025, on the set of Pati Patni Aur Panga. But the wedding will be televised this weekend.

Colours TV provided a preview of the wedding on Instagram, writing, "#MilKa ke shaadi ke liye aaya hai sabko bulaava, kya iss haseen pal ke liye aap sab hai taiyaar?"

While discussing the wedding, Avika had stated, “Milind had tears in his eyes when my father brought me to the mandap. It was a very emotional moment for us. I feel extremely blessed to be married to the man I have loved all my life. I wish for happiness and love in our marriage, that we continue to fall in love again and again over the years, and that we are able to sustain this love and friendship as we grow and evolve together.”