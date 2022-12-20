Avatar: The Way Of Water box office collection Day 4: James Cameron's film flies high despite a huge drop

On Monday, December 19, the box office for James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water fell precipitously. However, the movie is still doing well at the box office in India, approaching Rs 200 crore.

In India, James Cameron's Avatar: The Way Of Water is doing incredibly well at the box office. The film had a very excellent first weekend with over Rs. 128.5 cr nett, and it is far from slowing down as it still has a lot more business to do.

The Christmas season has yet to begin, and the film will not slow down, owing to the lack of significant local competition, at least for another three weeks, based on reservations.

The film held quite well, with a 50% decline from the first Friday, indicating a solid hold. The film grossed between Rs 19 to Rs 21 crore on its fourth ticketing day. Interestingly, the first Monday of the film is greater than the opening of all Hollywood movies of 2022 in India, save Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. With a hold like this, one can bet that the Christmas and New Year's holidays will be a boon for the picture. It will be hoping for a better eighth day than the first day of the next Bollywood release Cirkus, which would be a major accomplishment.

Avatar made approximately Rs. 435 million in its opening weekend globally. Regarding the number of tickets sold, India emerged as the third largest worldwide market, after only the United States and China. It remains to be seen how many tickets India will be able to provide over the film's whole run. Given that overall sales have already topped 80 lakh, several 1.5 crore tickets should be a feasible ask, according to predictions.

Have a look at the day-wise box office collections of Avatar: The Way Of Water:-

Friday - Rs. 40 cr

Saturday - Rs 42 cr

Sunday - Rs 46.5 cr

Monday - Rs 20 cr

Total = Rs. 148.50 cr nett

By the end of three days, Avatar 2 grossed more than Rs 3,500 crore at the box office globally.

About Avatar 2:

Avatar: The Way of Water is a sci-fi thriller directed by James Cameron. The film includes Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet in prominent parts. In the sequel, Jake Sully and Neytiri are anticipated to take on an old menace that pushes them to battle against humanity. Avatar: The Way of Water is one of the most costly movies ever made.