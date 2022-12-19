Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kantara: How much Rishab Shetty and other earned for their parts

    First Published Dec 19, 2022, 12:14 PM IST

    Kantara's folklore and the mythological demigod-oriented story was well received by the audience and critics, who found it refreshingly different from traditional tales. The pay of film performers is now under the spotlight, and we're here to tell you all about it.

    After a successful theatrical run, Rishab Shetty's Kantara is available on demand. Kantara has been essential in revolutionising Kannada film and garnering national industry exposure this year, with KGF: Chapter 2 and 777 Charlie.

    Kantara's folklore and the mythological demigod-oriented plot were well received by the public, who found it refreshingly different from the norm, and the film was a big hit. As a result, there has been a lot of interest in the film among fans. The pay of film performers is now under the spotlight, and we're here to tell you all about it.
     

    Sudhakara was played by Pramod Shetty in the film. Pramod has appeared in films such as Ulidavaru Kandanthe, Kirik Party, and Avane Srimannarayan. He was paid Rs 60 lakh for his part in the film. 
     

    Sapthami Gowda, who captured hearts with her charm as a forest officer trapped between duty and love for her community, got Rs 1 crore for Kantara.
     

    Kishore, who plays Deputy Range Forest Officer Murali, is originally depicted as an adversary who clashes with star actor Rishab Shetty but ultimately proves to be a nice character. Kishore was paid Rs 1 crore for his performance.
     

    Rishab not only starred in the film but also directed it. He was heavily involved in the film's success, and Hombale Films paid him Rs. 4 crores to direct and feature in it. Kantara was produced on a budget of Rs 16 crores and grossed Rs 406.75 crores globally.

