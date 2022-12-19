Kantara: How much Rishab Shetty and other earned for their parts

Kantara's folklore and the mythological demigod-oriented story was well received by the audience and critics, who found it refreshingly different from traditional tales. The pay of film performers is now under the spotlight, and we're here to tell you all about it.

After a successful theatrical run, Rishab Shetty's Kantara is available on demand. Kantara has been essential in revolutionising Kannada film and garnering national industry exposure this year, with KGF: Chapter 2 and 777 Charlie.

Sudhakara was played by Pramod Shetty in the film. Pramod has appeared in films such as Ulidavaru Kandanthe, Kirik Party, and Avane Srimannarayan. He was paid Rs 60 lakh for his part in the film.



Sapthami Gowda, who captured hearts with her charm as a forest officer trapped between duty and love for her community, got Rs 1 crore for Kantara.



Kishore, who plays Deputy Range Forest Officer Murali, is originally depicted as an adversary who clashes with star actor Rishab Shetty but ultimately proves to be a nice character. Kishore was paid Rs 1 crore for his performance.



