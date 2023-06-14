Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Avatar 3: James Cameron’s blockbuster franchise gets delayed; here's when upcoming instalments will release

    James Cameron's hit movie franchise Avatar 3 and its sequels get delayed by a year. Here’s when the subsequent films of the popular franchise will release

    First Published Jun 14, 2023, 7:38 AM IST

    Avatar, the most successful film franchise in history, is renowned for its great production and has a massive box office collection. The Avatar film series, directed by James Cameron, has already established itself as one of the most profitable franchises in history. Following the great success of Avatar: The Way Of Water, it was confirmed that the franchise would continue. However, latest reports suggest that Disney has postponed the release of Avatar 3, 4, and 5, pushing the third instalment back by a year.

    Avatar 3 and upcoming instalments get delayed
    According to the most recent Variety rumours, Disney, the Avatar production banner, is significantly rescheduling its forthcoming release agenda. According to the updates, the film production behemoth has added additional pictures to its schedule, which has postponed some of its most essential features.

    Avatar 3, the next James Cameron film, and all subsequent sequels are also on the list of postponed releases. According to reports, the Avatar films will be delayed by a year. "The release date of Avatar 3 has been pushed back to December 19, 2025." Avatar 4 will be launched on December 21, 2029, while Avatar 5 will be released on December 19, 2031. "According to this timeline, the final Avatar film could arrive in theatres exactly 22 years after the original 2009 blockbuster," Variety says.

    This comes after Marvel announced the postponement of Captain America 4 and five other superhero films. Captain America: Brave New World will now be released on August 26, 2024, instead of May 3, 2024. Naturally, the delay has impacted the subsequent Marvel films, with Avengers: Kang Dynasty being released a year later than intended.

    Avengers: Kang Dynasty, originally scheduled to launch on May 2, 2025, has been pushed back until May 1, 2026. Meanwhile, Avengers: Secret Wars will be released in theatres on May 7, 2027.

    Last Updated Jun 14, 2023, 7:39 AM IST
