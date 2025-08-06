The recent attack on Sidhu Moosewala’s statue has sparked widespread outrage among fans and the Punjabi community. His mother, Charan Kaur, shared a deeply emotional post, calling the act a heartbreaking wound on their soul.

The statue of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala erected in Sawantkheda village (Dabwali, Haryana) by JJP leader Digvijay Chautala was shot at. The gun attack was plainly visible with damage to the statue and bullet casings left at the firing site. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has taken responsibility for this act, saying it would take action against those calling Moosewala a martyr.

Attack on Sidhu Moosewala’s Statue:

Moosewala's mother, Charan Kaur, took to Instagram and poured out her heart saying, "an attack on our son's memory and a wound to our soul." In the emotional post in Punjabi, she mentioned that while her son is no more, attempts to destroy his memory are still ongoing. She stressed that more than just a singer, Moosewala was a voice for people's rights, and such a movement would live forever.

Background and Threats

Before the shooting, Chautala alleged he had received a death threat via a video message from a Cyprus-based WhatsApp number on July 29 showing the statue being shot at and threats that supporters of Moosewala would be targeted next. He registered a police complaint in the Sirsa district.

Sidhu Moosewala (Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu) was murdered in May 2022 in Mansa, Punjab, under what has been described as a gang attack by Lawrence Bishnoi's group. He became a cultural icon for his raw lyrics and powerful storytelling and is now seen by many as a fearless voice for youth, resistance, and regional pride.

Mother’s reaction:

Charan Kaur's address resonated with the fan community. She stated:

"Our silence is not defeat. One day, the guilty will be brought to justice."

Her words found resonance among the fans worldwide, which pushed for widespread condemnation of the attack and reaffirmation of the endless legacy of Moosewala.

Further News:

The police are investigating the connections between the video threat, the same perpetrators, and possible motives behind the statue vandalism. Forensic evidence such as bullet casings and CCTV footage are under examination. Security arrangements at the site of memorial have been stepped up in response.

This brutal act against a symbolic memorial has raised discussions around legacy, memory, and harassment all over again. As Moosewala's mother poignantly stated, the attack does not just target a statue but rather assault a movement that inspires countless thousands.