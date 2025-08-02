Filmmaker Atlee shared an emotional tribute to Shah Rukh Khan after his National Award win for ‘Jawan,’ calling it a blessing to work with the superstar and praising the entire team.

Filmmaker Atlee, who helmed Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan,' has dedicated a heartfelt message to the actor on his first National Award. Taking to Instagram, Atlee shared two unseen BTS pictures from the sets of his 2023 film and penned a long note.

"Feeling blessed, @iamsrk sir. I'm super happy that you've got the national award for our movie Jawan. It feels very emotional and inspiring to be part of your journey. Thank you for trusting me and giving this film, sir. It's just my first love letter to you; a lot more to come, sir," he wrote.

<br>Calling himself an SRK "fanboy," Atlee described the experience of working in 'Jawan' a "great blessing."

"As a fanboy, working with you and making a film and presenting it in a mass mode of SRK, sir, is a pure, pure blessing from God, and finally, God is so kind to give us back the greatest moment in our life . Can't ask for more, sir. This is more than enough for me; I'm the best fanboy of yours, sir. Love you. Love you. Love you. Lots of love sir," he said.

Atlee also extended his gratitude to producer Gauri Khan, Red Chillies Entertainment, and the entire team for their contribution towards the film's success.

Furthermore, he gave a shoutout to Shilpa Rao, who bagged the Best Female Playback Singer at the 71st National Film Awards.

"Super, super, super happy for @shilparao to get one more national award for jawan Chaleya. I feel so, so happy and emotional. This is one of my life's most important moments," the filmmaker added.

Marking a first-ever collaboration between Atlee and King Khan, 'Jawan' came out in 2023 as one of the actor's much-awaited comeback to films. It also featured stars like Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani among others.

On Friday, Shah Rukh Khan was announced a winner as Best Actor at the National Film Awards for his powerful performance in the action-drama. (ANI)