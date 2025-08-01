Image Credit : Social Media

Rajinikanth

Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth is called the God of South. His fans all over the world are crazy about his style. He has given great films like 'Robot', 'Shivaji: The Boss' and 'Jailer' on the screen. He has been awarded the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, the biggest honour in the entertainment world. But he has not received the National Award for Best Actor for any film.