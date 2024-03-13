Atlee to charge THIS massive amount for Allu Arjun-starrer film, to become highest paid South director

Atlee's directorial prowess has solidified his position as one of the most talented filmmakers in the Indian movie industry. With the massive success of 'Jawan,' a collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee proved his ability to create blockbuster films that resonate with audiences worldwide. 'Jawan' shattered box office records, surpassing the Rs 1000 crore mark and establishing itself as one of the highest-grossing films ever. Now, fans eagerly await news of Atlee's next project, curious about the director's next move after such a monumental success.

Recent reports hint at Atlee's next venture, which is rumored to star Pushpa 2 sensation Allu Arjun. Originally planned with Thalapathy Vijay in the lead under the banner of Sun Pictures, the project has taken a new direction with Allu Arjun stepping into the spotlight. Reports further suggest that Atlee may command a staggering Rs 60 crore for his directorial services in this project, potentially making him the highest-paid director in Kollywood history. While negotiations are still underway and the script is in progress, no official confirmation has been made regarding these reports. However, if true, Atlee's remuneration would exceed that of his mentor, director Shankar, marking a significant milestone in his career.

In addition to his professional achievements, Atlee recently captured the public's attention with a viral moment at the Zee Cine Awards. A video of him touching Shah Rukh Khan's feet circulated widely, earning praise from netizens for his humility and kindness. The heartfelt exchange between the two stars, culminating in a warm hug from Shah Rukh Khan, showcased the bond they share and endeared Atlee to fans even more. Moreover, Atlee's presence alongside his wife at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar further highlighted his prominence in the industry.