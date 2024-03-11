Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    YouTubers Elvish Yadav, Maxtern end fight, share picture together say 'Bhaichara on top'

    On Monday, YouTubers Elvish Yadav and Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern took to Instagram to share a happy picture and stated that they had ended their fight. 

    Youtubers Elvish Yadav, Maxtern end fight, share picture together say 'Bhaichara on top'
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Mar 11, 2024, 2:21 PM IST

    YouTubers Elvish Yadav and Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern's fight have been the topic of discussion on social media. Now, days after videos of their fights, accusing each other and filing complaints, the two have reconnected. Yes, you heard it right! Days after the Maxtren accused the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner of threatening to murder him, their happy photo surfaced on social media. Elvish took to Instagram on Sunday evening, sharing a photo of himself standing with Maxtern. The two smiled as they posed for the cameras.

    The picture

    Elvish emphasized in the caption of his post that he is once again friends with Maxtern. "Ek Ghar Mai Bartan Hote Hai Bajege Toa Sahi." He scribbled, "Bhaichara on top."

    The incident

    Sagar Thakur, also known as Maxtern had accused Elvish Yadav of threatening him and  later, Maxtern posted a video online showing Elvish slapping, kicking, and viciously abusing him. Maxtern filed an FIR against Elvish and Elvish later shared a video telling the world his side of the story.

    Everything is now done and dusted, the two Youtubers are back to being friends.

    Last Updated Mar 11, 2024, 2:55 PM IST
