Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul head out on dinner-date to celebrate their 1st wedding anniversary, see viral photo

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's first-anniversary dinner photos have surfaced online over five months after the event. The Mumbai restaurant's official Instagram page uploaded the photographs on social media.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have always kept their romance private. The couple held a modest wedding ceremony in January of last year, away from the hectic speed and confusion of everyday life. We now learn that they celebrated their first wedding anniversary with a private supper. Almost 5 months later, images of their quiet supper went viral.

The Private Chef's Club just posted a bundle of images from their dinner date, revealing, “Couldn’t keep this core memory private anymore. Here’s a glimpse of the surprise dinner for our favourites @athiyashetty and @klrahul’s first wedding anniversary ❤️ Swipe to see how we got clean bowled .”

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty confirmed their love on Instagram in 2020. Since then, the pair has shared romantic remarks on social media, displaying their online PDA. Athiya and Rahul apparently met through a common acquaintance. They became great friends, and their relationship quickly evolved into passion, with the pair now ready to marry.

Suniel Shetty, Athiya's father, has repeatedly admired his son-in-law, Rahul. Earlier in an interview with ANI, he discussed how he feels when he is subjected to cruel abuse on social media. Following Team India's loss to Australia in the ICC World Cup 2023 final, the Indian wicketkeeper faced internet criticism for poor fielding on the last day.

He remembered how KL frequently told him to avoid reacting to all the ugliness that came their way, adding, 'Dad, my bat will talk.' "The trust of the people in him, the selectors, and the captain—that said it all. It pains me a hundred times more than it does Rahul or Athiya," Suniel said.

Meanwhile, Athiya Shetty last appeared in the 2019 film 'Motichoor Chaknachoor'. She appeared alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the film. The actor debuted Bollywood in the 2015 film 'Hero', opposite Sooraj Pancholi. Athiya also appeared in Arjun Kapoor's film 'Mubarakan'.

