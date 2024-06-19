Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Triptii Dimri looks HOT as she drops pictures in BIKINI from her vacation album

    Triptii Dimri, who has become a national celebrity thanks to her cameo appearance in Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal', knew how to heat social media on Tuesday. 

    article_image1
    First Published Jun 19, 2024, 9:09 AM IST

    The 30-year-old star shared many photos on Instagram of herself wearing an extremely sensual string bikini that left little to the imagination.

    article_image2

    Triptii wore her hair back in one of the photos while swimming in the ocean. Another photo showed her in a sultry position wearing the racy black two-piece.

    article_image3

    She finished off her ensemble with a fashionable pair of similar sunglasses. Triptii's images are from his recent vacation to Italy.

    article_image4

    She also donned a green swimsuit that flaunted her hot and toned figure giving her fans a major fitness goal.

    article_image5

    Earlier this month, Triptii Dimri reportedly purchased a ground-plus-two-story villa on Carter Road in Mumbai's Bandra West neighborhood. 

    article_image6

    The upscale property is valued at Rs 14 crore and the documents show that a stamp duty of Rs 70 lakh was paid on the transaction. 

    article_image7

    The bungalow's total area contains 2,226 square feet of land and 2,194 square feet of built-up space, and the transaction was completed on June 3, 2024.

    article_image8

    Triptii Dimri became a national crush after 'Animal' and has a couple of films lined up and will be working with top actors.

    article_image9

    She will be seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' alongside Karthik Aryaan, in 'Dhadak 2', 'Bad Newz' and more.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ARRESTED Justin Timberlake to be arraigned in Sag Harbor; charged with DWI in the Hamptons

    ARRESTED! Justin Timberlake to be arraigned in Sag Harbor; charged with DWI in the Hamptons

    Sarfira trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar starrer upcoming movie to release on THIS date; Read on ATG

    'Sarfira' trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar starrer upcoming movie to release on THIS date; Read on

    Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's haldi ceremony date REVEALED; celebration set to be an intimate affair ATG

    Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's haldi ceremony date REVEALED; celebration set to be an intimate affair

    Ramayana 'Sai Pallavi doesn't have beautiful face like Goddess Sita', says Sunil Lahri RBA

    Ramayana: 'Sai Pallavi doesn't have beautiful face like Goddess Sita', says Sunil Lahri

    Why was Donald Trump disappointed with Kim Kardashian? Ex-US President admits his frustration with SKIM owner RBA

    Why was Donald Trump disappointed with Kim Kardashian? Ex-US President admits his frustration with SKIM owner

    Recent Stories

    No need to remove Pinarayi Vijayan from Kerala CM post despite heavy defeat in Lok Sabha election: CPI binoy viswam anr

    No need to remove Pinarayi Vijayan from Kerala CM post despite heavy defeat in LS polls: CPI

    Kerala: 18-year-old Instagram influencer commits suicide in Thiruvananthapuram; Male friend charged with POCSO, arrested anr

    Kerala: 18-year-old Instagram influencer commits suicide; Male friend charged with POCSO, arrested

    Over 550 Hajj pilgrims die in Mecca amid temperatures exceeding 50 degrees anr

    Over 550 Hajj pilgrims die in Mecca amid temperatures exceeding 50 degrees

    Alex Loera turns 25: Top 10 facts about this rising Mexican footballer osf

    Alex Loera turns 25: Top 10 facts about this rising Mexican footballer

    High cholesterol Know how lifestyle modifications help to reduce high triglyceride levels RBA

    High cholesterol: Know how lifestyle modifications help to reduce high triglyceride levels

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon