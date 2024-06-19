Triptii Dimri looks HOT as she drops pictures in BIKINI from her vacation album

Triptii Dimri, who has become a national celebrity thanks to her cameo appearance in Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal', knew how to heat social media on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old star shared many photos on Instagram of herself wearing an extremely sensual string bikini that left little to the imagination.

Triptii wore her hair back in one of the photos while swimming in the ocean. Another photo showed her in a sultry position wearing the racy black two-piece.

She finished off her ensemble with a fashionable pair of similar sunglasses. Triptii's images are from his recent vacation to Italy.

She also donned a green swimsuit that flaunted her hot and toned figure giving her fans a major fitness goal.

Earlier this month, Triptii Dimri reportedly purchased a ground-plus-two-story villa on Carter Road in Mumbai's Bandra West neighborhood.

The upscale property is valued at Rs 14 crore and the documents show that a stamp duty of Rs 70 lakh was paid on the transaction.

The bungalow's total area contains 2,226 square feet of land and 2,194 square feet of built-up space, and the transaction was completed on June 3, 2024.

Triptii Dimri became a national crush after 'Animal' and has a couple of films lined up and will be working with top actors.

She will be seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' alongside Karthik Aryaan, in 'Dhadak 2', 'Bad Newz' and more.

