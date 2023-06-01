Asur 2 review: Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti's web series gets thumbs up; fans call it 'brilliant', 'masterpiece'

Asur 2 Twitter Reactions: Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti's new Hindi web series is now on Jio Cinema. Fans goes gaga over the show and called it a winner.

Asur 2 Twitter Reactions: Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti's long-awaited thriller web series has finally on Jio Cinema. Even though only the first two episodes of the famed franchise web show have been broadcast, fans have already dubbed it a masterpiece.

According to social media users, Asur 2 has managed to strike the ball out of the park with clean and powerful dialogues and great performances. Many fans also believe that the first two episodes are sufficient to declare the new Hindi web series successful.

About Asur 2, trade analyst Taran Adarsh said, "The second season of the much-celebrated series #Asur lives up to the humongous expectations… A well-structured plot with interesting layers, #Asur2 is absolutely binge-worthy stuff that will keep you hooked all through… If you enjoyed the first season, chances are you will." A Twitter user wrote, "In my cinema experience I never saw this type of clean dialogue writing."

Another user wrote, "An absolutely brilliant start to #Asur2 : The 2 episodes make you revisit the case of an antagonist driven to create anarchy! The characters are burdened by guilt & grief but want the madness to end: The layered writing stays consistent: Pumped to see more"

Talking about the picturisation, a fan tweeted, "What a Monster Intro They Have created Mann... The Animation, those sanskrit Shloka's, the thought behind it, that obsessive background music."

Fans are now anxiously awaiting the upcoming episodes of Asur 2 on Jio Cinema, which is accessible for free viewing.

Barun Sobti, Arshad Warsi, Amey Wagh, and Riddhi Dogra reprise their roles from the first season in Asur 2, directed by Onir Sen. The plot follows a serial murderer on the prowl against the backdrop of myths and religion. Season one concluded on a cliffhanger, with the creators wondering the fate of the elusive killer and the horror games that unfolded. So the second season is set to continue the mystery.