Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asur 2 review: Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti's web series gets thumbs up; fans call it 'brilliant', 'masterpiece'

    Asur 2 Twitter Reactions: Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti's new Hindi web series is now on Jio Cinema. Fans goes gaga over the show and called it a winner. 

    Asur 2 review: Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti's web series gets thumbs up; fans call it 'brilliant', 'masterpiece' RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Jun 1, 2023, 11:53 AM IST

    Asur 2 Twitter Reactions: Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti's long-awaited thriller web series has finally on Jio Cinema. Even though only the first two episodes of the famed franchise web show have been broadcast, fans have already dubbed it a masterpiece.

    According to social media users, Asur 2 has managed to strike the ball out of the park with clean and powerful dialogues and great performances. Many fans also believe that the first two episodes are sufficient to declare the new Hindi web series successful.

    About Asur 2, trade analyst Taran Adarsh said, "The second season of the much-celebrated series #Asur lives up to the humongous expectations… A well-structured plot with interesting layers, #Asur2 is absolutely binge-worthy stuff that will keep you hooked all through… If you enjoyed the first season, chances are you will." A Twitter user wrote, "In my cinema experience I never saw this type of clean dialogue writing."

    Another user wrote, "An absolutely brilliant start to #Asur2 : The 2 episodes make you revisit the case of an antagonist driven to create anarchy! The characters are burdened by guilt & grief but want the madness to end: The layered writing stays consistent: Pumped to see more" 

    Talking about the picturisation, a fan tweeted, "What a Monster Intro They Have created Mann... The Animation, those sanskrit Shloka's, the thought behind it, that obsessive background music."

    Fans are now anxiously awaiting the upcoming episodes of Asur 2 on Jio Cinema, which is accessible for free viewing. 

    Barun Sobti, Arshad Warsi, Amey Wagh, and Riddhi Dogra reprise their roles from the first season in Asur 2, directed by Onir Sen. The plot follows a serial murderer on the prowl against the backdrop of myths and religion. Season one concluded on a cliffhanger, with the creators wondering the fate of the elusive killer and the horror games that unfolded. So the second season is set to continue the mystery.

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2023, 11:53 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Raveena Tandon gives details on 'no kiss' with Akshay Kumar in Tip Tip Barsa Pani vma

    Raveena Tandon gives details on 'no kiss' with Akshay Kumar in Tip Tip Barsa Pani

    Sex and the City reboot: Will Kim Cattrall return as Samantha Jones? Read this RBA

    Sex and the City reboot: Will Kim Cattrall return as Samantha Jones? Read this

    Sara Ali Khan breaks silence with fitting reply to trolls attacking her for Mahakal darshan vma

    Sara Ali Khan breaks silence with fitting reply to trolls attacking her for Mahakal darshan

    Zara Hatke Zara Bachke to Adipurush-5 major Bollywood films releasing in June RBA

    Zara Hatke Zara Bachke to Adipurush-5 major Bollywood films releasing in June

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to share screen space with Priyanka Chopra; read details vma

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to share screen space with Priyanka Chopra; read details

    Recent Stories

    Nothing Phone 1 available for Rs 749 on Flipkart Here is how you can grab the smartphone gcw

    Nothing Phone (1) available for Rs 749 on Flipkart! Here's how you can grab the smartphone

    Kannur train fire case: Windows broken to enter coach; more details emerge anr

    Kannur train fire case: Windows broken to enter coach; more details emerge

    Panel to investigate Manipur violence; Amit Shah's warns rioters to surrender illegal arms AJR

    Panel to investigate Manipur violence; Amit Shah warns rioters to surrender illegal arms

    Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi Adityanath's Rs 300 crore vision to revamp Sangam

    Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi Adityanath's Rs 300 crore vision to revamp Sangam

    Raveena Tandon gives details on 'no kiss' with Akshay Kumar in Tip Tip Barsa Pani vma

    Raveena Tandon gives details on 'no kiss' with Akshay Kumar in Tip Tip Barsa Pani

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon