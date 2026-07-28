Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, donated Rs 1 crore from her film's proceeds to restore 50 flood-affected schools. MP Gaurav Gogoi has urged the Centre for a special relief package as floods affect over 4.45 lakh people.

CM's Wife Donates Rs 1 Crore for Flood-Hit Schools

Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, the wife of Assam Chief Minister Himant Biswa Sarma and film producer, donated a part of the collection from the movie 'Kokadeuta Nati Aru Hati-2' for the "reconstruction" and "restoration" of the flood-affected areas in Assam. Rinki Bhuyan Sharma, the chairperson of Pride East Entertainments (media production house) shared a tweet on her X handle announcing the contribution of Rs 1 crore in the relief efforts in the flood-affected schools in Assam. She wrote, "Pride East Entertainments Pvt. Ltd. stands in solidarity with the people of Assam. As a humble contribution, Rs 1 crore from the proceeds of Kokadeuta Nati Aru Hati-2 will be dedicated to the reconstruction and restoration of 50 flood-affected schools. Together, we stand with the people of Assam." https://x.com/rinikibsharma/status/2081971769142120627

Leaders Urge Action as Relief Operations Continue

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday urged the Centre to announce a special relief package for Assam, which was hit by devastating floods. Opening the discussion for the Opposition in Lok Sabha on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, Gogoi drew the House's attention to the flood situation in Assam and appealed for additional central assistance. "Before initiating the discussion on this bill, I would like to draw your attention to the floods in Assam and the loss of 70 lives there; with a heavy and deeply pained heart, I urge the Central Government to provide a special package for the people of Assam," Gogoi said. His appeal came as relief and rescue operations continued across the flood-hit state.

Earlier in the day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for personally monitoring the flood situation and said the state government was working on a "war footing" to provide relief to affected people. In a post on X, Sarma said the government had reached every affected village, restored power supply in the majority of flood-hit areas and ensured that those rescued were being accommodated in relief camps with food, medical facilities and dedicated spaces for children. He also said the government would continue round-the-clock relief efforts and prepare a comprehensive rehabilitation roadmap rooted in the principles of public participation.

Over 4.45 Lakh People Remain Affected

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), over 4.45 lakh people across six districts remain affected by floods. A total of 631 villages are inundated, while 184 relief camps and distribution centres are currently sheltering nearly 28,700 people. (ANI)