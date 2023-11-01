Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Aspirants Season 2 actor Sunny Hinduja opens up about career path, struggles to obtain his first major break

    Sunny Hinduja said that rejections were a common part of his profession and he decided to turn his rejections into a learning process.

    Aspirants Season 2 actor Sunny Hinduja opens up about career path, struggles to obtain his first major break RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Nov 1, 2023, 6:53 PM IST

    'Aspirants' Season 2 is currently available on Prime Video and dives into the formation of ideological gaps that have resulted in growing tensions. While the series is doing well, actor Sunny Hinduja has spoken out about the most memorable characters in his career. He discussed his career path and his struggles to obtain his first major break. 

    He said, "The writers of 'Aspirants' have given Sandeep Bhaiya a very nice line - 'Failure se aag banao, aur uss aag ko fuel banao jo aapko aapki life mein kaam aaye.'" The same thing happened to me in real life. Before I got Aspirants, I gave so many auditions month after month that my wife used to joke that if there was a trophy for attempting the most auditions ever, I would have won it." 

    He further added that rejections were a common part of his profession and he decided to turn his rejections into a learning process. "I observed and honed my skills, audition after audition, to ensure that it became impossible to reject me. I used to hear my look doesn't fit a role, but applying all my learning, I auditioned for shows like Aspirants and Inside Edge, and I got those parts that became so memorable," he added.

    About 'Aspirants' Season 2

    The second season of Aspirants immerses viewers in the terrifying and enthralling world of competitive tests, as well as the arduous journey of IAS aspirants and public officials in India. Naveen Kasturia, Sunny Hinduja, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, and Namita Dubey reprise their iconic roles in this slice-of-life drama, directed by Apoorv Singh Karki. Seasons one and two of Aspirants are now available on Prime Video.

    Last Updated Nov 1, 2023, 6:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: 7 hilarious tweets that prove he is the King of humor SHG

    Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: 7 hilarious tweets that prove he is the King of humor

    Halloween 2023: Mark Zuckerberg shares pictures from celebration, dress up in Harry Potter characters RKK

    Halloween 2023: Mark Zuckerberg shares pictures from celebration, family dresses up in Harry Potter characters

    It was thrown at me Punjabi Singer Shubh addresses controversial hoodie incident; check details AJR

    'It was thrown at me': Punjabi Singer Shubh addresses controversial hoodie incident; check details

    Keraleeyam 2023: Top South Indian actors share stage for Kerala Day; Mohanlal's selfie click goes viral anr

    Keraleeyam 2023: Top South Indian actors share stage for Kerala Day; Mohanlal's selfie click goes viral

    Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: Colleague rifts to relationship rumors; 6 biggest controversies of King Khan SHG

    Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: Colleague rifts to relationship rumors; 6 biggest controversies of King Khan

    Recent Stories

    cricket David Willey announces retirement: 7 facts about England bowler osf

    David Willey announces retirement: 7 facts about England bowler

    Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: 7 hilarious tweets that prove he is the King of humor SHG

    Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: 7 hilarious tweets that prove he is the King of humor

    football ISL 2023-24 Preview: Mumbai City FC look to go top of the table as Punjab FC aim for first victory snt

    ISL 2023-24 Preview: Mumbai City FC look to go top of the table as Punjab FC aim for first victory

    Review petition filed against Supreme Court's landmark decision on same-sex marriage AJR

    Review petition filed against Supreme Court's landmark decision on same-sex marriage; check details

    World Vegan Day 2023: Is Virat Kohli a vegetarian or vegan? WATCH what Indian icon once said snt

    World Vegan Day 2023: Is Virat Kohli a vegetarian or vegan? WATCH what Indian icon once said

    Recent Videos

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon