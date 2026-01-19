'Ghajini' star Asin Thottumkal celebrates 10 years of marriage with Rahul Sharma. The Micromax co-founder shared a rare wedding picture, calling her the 'co-founder' of his life. Asin also posted a sweet update on her anniversary.

A Decade of Togetherness: Rahul's Heartwarming Post

'Ghajini' star Asin Thottumkal is celebrating 10 years of her marital bliss with her husband, Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma. On the occasion, Rahul Sharma dedicated a heartwarming post to her, offering a rare glimpse from their wedding. In the picture, Asin appears stunning in a white wedding gown. He also added a candid selfie with Asin.

"10 blissful years... She's the incredible co-founder of everything that matters in my life, and I'm fortunate to be cast as a co-star in hers! Happy 10th anniversary, my love. May you run our home and my heart like a high-growth startup, and I show up on the set of your life every day. Here's to an incredible future together," Rahul wrote in his caption.

Asin also posted a sweet update on her anniversary with a sand drawing of her and her husband's initials. "10 years and counting," she wrote.

Family Life: Marriage and Daughter Arin

Asin married Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma in January 2016. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, Arin, in October 2017.

After the birth of their daughter, the couple earlier released an official statement where they said, "We are ecstatic to announce the arrival of our angelic baby girl. The last 9 months have been most special and exciting for the both of us and we would like to thank all our well-wishers and everyone who has been part of our journey for all their love and support."

Asin's Acting Career

After her marriage, Asin decided to quit the film industry. She was last seen in 2015's comedy 'All Is Well', co-starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor and Supriya Pathak.

Besides being a part of several South Indian films, Asin was also a part of several big hit Bollywood films like 'Ghajini', 'Ready', 'Bol Bachchan', and 'Housefull 2', among others.