Ashutosh Rana discussed his role as Ravana in the play 'Humare Ram,' emphasizing the epic's positive impact. The play, performed 261 times across 15 Indian states and soon Dubai, enjoys immense popularity with repeat viewings

Actor Ashutosh Rana talked about playing Ravana in the play 'Humare Ram', and its significance.

In a conversation with ANI, he said, "If we try to listen to and follow this story of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram in our life, then all the problems of our life will end. To ye itna adbhut mahakavya hai jo us davayi charitra (divine character) ke upar adharit hai (So this is such a wonderful epic based on that divine character)..Ram kisi ko maarne ke liye nahi par taarne ke liye narayan se nar ke roop mein avtarit huye the"

He added, "It is a matter of great joy for all of us that in just a period of 14 months, we just did the 261st show in Jaipur, and we have performed this play in about 15 states of India. And now in the second week of August, we have to travel to Dubai with this epic."

"So, this is a great blessing of God, that this play is being accepted by people, and they come to see it twice, thrice and even for the fourth time. To agar kisi katha mein koi ras hai, kisi prastuti mein anand hai to log baar baar use dekhne aate hai"

"And this is the reason that we have now gone to the third season in Jaipur. I believe this is a great blessing from God, and we are all enjoying it. As an actor, I wanted to play the character of Ravana..," said the 'Dushman' actor.

'Humare Ram' features Ashutosh Rana as Ravan and Rahull Bhuchar as Lord Ram, Danish Akhtar as Hanuman, Tarun Khanna as Shiva, Harrleen Kaur Rekhi as Sita, and Karan Sharma as Surya Deva.

Ashutosh has also appeared in films like 'Pathaan', 'War', 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', 'Dhadak', 'Simmba', 'Raaz', among several others. He will be next seen in director Ayan Mukerji's action thriller film 'War 2' which also stars Hrithik Roshan, and NTR Jr in the lead roles.

He will also be seen in 'Heer Express', a family drama set to release on August 8 this year. The film features a mix of new and experienced actors, including Divita Juneja, Pritt Kamani, Gulshan Grover, Sanjay Mishra, and Meghna Malik.