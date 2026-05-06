Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker will direct 'Temple Raiders', a four-part docu-drama series on the theft and trafficking of India's sacred temple artefacts. The series is created, written, and showrun by Raghav Khanna.

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker is set to helm 'Temple Raiders', a premium four-part docu-drama series that delves into the global networks involved in the theft and trafficking of India's sacred temple artefacts. Produced by Tudip Entertainment and Riverland Entertainment in association with Ashutosh Gowariker Productions, the series is created, written, and showrun by Raghav Khanna. The project is backed by producers Dipti Agrawal, Tushar Apshankar, Jaishree Khanna and Raghav Khanna, with Priyanka Chaudhari serving as co-producer alongside Gowariker.

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Positioned as a high-end docu-drama, Temple Raiders aims to blend fact-based storytelling with cinematic scale, exploring real-life events through a gripping narrative lens. The series seeks to spotlight issues surrounding India's cultural heritage, particularly the long-standing problem of temple idol theft and illicit trafficking. Marking Gowariker's entry into the docu-drama space, the project sees the filmmaker--known for large-scale historical films--bringing his distinctive visual style to non-fiction storytelling. The series is mounted on a grand scale and will incorporate multiple cinematic styles and art forms to create an immersive viewing experience.

Gowariker on entering the docu-drama space

Explaining his decision to take on the project, Gowariker said, "I have been watching documentaries across different genres for several years now, and the documentary form has always intrigued me deeply. I have often thought about making one, but never quite found a subject that truly engaged me, something I felt a strong connection to and could do justice to. When Raghav Khanna approached me with the concept of Temple Raiders, my response was immediate. It is a subject that has been quietly simmering for years, the theft of our idols from countless temples across the country, and the larger story behind it. I would like to present this as a 4-episode docu-series, positioned in the space of an expository and participatory docu-drama, bringing together facts, personal engagement, and storytelling in a compelling way," in a press statement.

A character-driven thriller, says showrunner

Khanna described the series as an ambitious attempt to expand the scope of documentary storytelling. He said, "From the outset, the ambition was to create a series that expands documentary dramas on their scale, tension and emotional immersiveness. Temple Raiders is a layered and character-driven thriller where faith and greed collide. Ashutosh sir has directed the series with empathy towards the story sensitivities while putting on the forefront the many gripping and fantastical elements associated with the series."

Producers on the series' scale and impact

Tushar Apshankar of Tudip Entertainment highlighted the project's thematic strength, saying, "What stood out to us immediately was the power of Temple Raiders as both a story and a subject. It sits in a space that is deeply rooted in our cultural consciousness and has the potential to resonate widely, leaving a lasting impact on how these stories are experienced and remembered."

Echoing this, producer Dipti Agrawal added, "The scale and ambition of this project is what drew us to come on board as producers. At a time when audiences are seeking stories that feel both authentic and immersive, Temple Raiders brings real narratives to life with depth and scale, creating an experience that resonates well beyond the screen."

Co-producer Priyanka Chaudhari emphasised the evolving nature of documentary formats, saying, "There's a clear shift happening in documentary storytelling today, with a growing focus on formats that are structured, scalable and global in their outlook. This docu-drama series is being mounted on a grand scale, reflecting the ambition to push the genre forward. It highlights how powerful documentary storytelling can be when important stories are backed by strong production value, clear intent and disciplined execution."

For Khanna, the series continues his track record of taking Indian stories to global audiences, following projects such as 'The Elephant Whisperers', 'The Mumbai Mafia' and 'The Hunt for Veerappan'. (ANI)