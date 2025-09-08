Asha Bhosle, one of Bollywood's most iconic singers, celebrates her 92nd birthday. Born on September 8, 1933, in Sangli, she has sung in numerous languages. She is Lata Mangeshkar's younger sister and has been married twice.

At 92, Asha Bhosle has lent her voice to countless memorable songs over her eight-decade film career. Her voice has always possessed a unique vibrancy. She is not only a singer but also an actress, entrepreneur, and TV personality. A versatile vocalist, she has sung pop, ghazals, bhajans, classical, folk, qawwali, and Rabindra Sangeet. She has recorded over 12,000 songs in 20 Indian and foreign languages throughout her career, though she is now retired from singing.

Asha Bhosle's Film Journey

Asha Mangeshkar was born in the small village of Goar in Sangli, then part of the princely state of Sangli. Her father, Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, and mother, Shevanti, came from a musical family. Her father passed away when she was nine. The family then moved from Pune to Kolhapur and finally to Mumbai. To support the family, she and her elder sister, Lata Mangeshkar, began singing and acting in films. She sang her first film song, "Chala Chala Nav Bala," for the Marathi film Majha Bal (1943). Her Hindi film debut was with the song "Savan Aaya" for Hansraj Behl's film Chunaria (1948). Her first solo Hindi song was for the film Raat Ki Rani (1949). Gradually, her voice gained popularity, and she started receiving offers from renowned music directors. She never looked back.

Asha Bhosle's Personal Life

Asha Bhosle eloped and married 31-year-old Ganpatrao Bhosle at the young age of 16. However, their relationship soon soured. A few years after their marriage, her husband expelled her from their home while she was pregnant with their third child. They separated in 1960, and Asha single-handedly raised her three children: Hemant Bhosle, Varsha Bhosle, and Anand Bhosle. Later, Asha fell in love with music composer Rahul Dev Burman. After a long relationship and opposition from Rahul's mother, they married. Asha sang many hit songs under R.D. Burman's music direction.

Asha Bhosle's Rift with Elder Sister Lata Mangeshkar

There have been rumors of discord between Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar, but they have always denied it. However, after Asha eloped with her lover, the entire responsibility of the family fell on Lata. Lata considered Asha's action irresponsible, which created tension between them. In an interview, Asha said, "It was a love marriage, and that's why Lata Didi didn't talk to me for a long time. She didn't approve of the relationship." The sisters had disagreements and stopped communicating several times. However, they also sang many songs together.

Asha Bhosle's Awards

Asha Bhosle has received numerous accolades throughout her career, including two National Awards, eight Maharashtra Film Awards, nine Filmfare Awards, a Lifetime Achievement Award, seven Best Female Singer Filmfare Awards. She was also nominated for a Grammy Award twice. In 2000, she was honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest award in cinema. In 2008, the Indian government conferred upon her the Padma Vibhushan, the country's second-highest civilian award. Her name is also recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records.