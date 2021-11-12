Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan is traumatized, shaken after drugs incident; here's what Khan is doing for son NOW

List of things that Shah Rukh Khan is doing to help his son Aryan Khan overcome the drugs incident that shook him from his core

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to resume shooting for his upcoming films in December. All his work was put on hold following Aryan Khan's arrest on October 03. After Aryan returned to Mannat, Khan's family and his team members are at peace.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have become extra protective of their son, taking care of him and supporting him mentally. According to reports, Aryan was traumatized by the whole incident, which has shaken him to the core. Aryan has cut connections with his friends and has become reserved.

Shah Rukh is currently on a break and spending time with his son. Even after being granted bail, Aryan's life has not gone back to normal according to the bail conditions; he needs to visit the NCB weekly on Friday.



It is reported that Shah Rukh Khan is looking for a competent bodyguard for his son. Currently, Khan's trusted bodyguard Ravi Singh is always with Aryan whenever he goes out in public.

It is reported that Khan will be away from home for his shooting and since the arrest of Aryan, Khan has been worried about his son's safety. So he trusts Ravi Singh, who is like a family to him.