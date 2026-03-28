Arundhati Roy's memoir, 'Mother Mary Comes To Me', has won the 2025 National Book Critics Circle Award for Autobiography. The book, which details her complex relationship with her mother, was chosen from a competitive field of five finalists.

Author Arundhati Roy's book 'Mother Mary Comes To Me' has won the 2025 National Book Critics Circle Award for Autobiography on Saturday.

The National Book Critics Circle Award announced the winners for the books published in English in six categories, which include Fiction, Nonfiction, Biography, Autobiography, Poetry, and Criticism. Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me' was in contention for the award with other finalists including Geraldine Brooks' 'Memorial Days', Beth Macy's 'Paper Girl', Hanif Kureishi's 'Shattered' and Miriam Toews' 'A Truce That Is Not Peace'

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Taking to their Instagram, Arundhati Roy and Scribner Books shared the winner's announcement by the NBCC on Saturday. "MOTHER MARY COMES TO ME has won the 2025 National Book Critics Circle Award for Autobiography! Congratulations, Arundhati Roy," wrote Arundhati Roy View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scribner Books (@scribnerbooks)

About the Award-Winning Memoir

Arundhati Roy's autobiography 'Mother Mary Comes to Me' traces Roy's complex relationship with her mother, Mary Roy, a fierce and formidable force who shaped Arundhati's life both as a woman and a writer. This marks the second novel of Arundhati, which comes after a 20-year gap during which she wrote essays that earned her both reverence and vilification and is also her first memoir.

Previous Literary Accolades

Arundhati Roy won the prestigious Booker Prize in 1997 for her debut novel, The God of Small Things. She was the first Indian woman to win this prize, which is awarded for the best original novel written in English and published in the UK. (ANI)