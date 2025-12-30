Akshaye Khanna is enjoying a career high with Dhurandhar, earning praise for his intense performance. Former co-star Arshad Warsi opens up about his focused work ethic and low-profile approach to life and cinema.

Akshaye Khanna is currently experiencing a remarkable phase in his career, largely fueled by the success of Dhurandhar. His portrayal of the menacing antagonist Rehman Dakait has been widely praised, earning him acclaim from both critics and audiences alike. The intense performance has reaffirmed Akshaye’s standing as one of Bollywood’s most versatile actors, demonstrating his ability to fully inhabit complex characters with authenticity and depth.

Arshad Warsi, Praises Former Co-Star

In a recent conversation with Lallantop, actor Arshad Warsi, who has shared screen space with Akshaye in films like Hulchul and Short Kut, spoke highly of his co-star. Arshad described Akshaye as an intensely focused professional who takes his craft very seriously. He noted that Akshaye has always been confident in his talent, consistently delivering strong performances without relying on public opinion or industry hype. Arshad highlighted Akshaye’s low-profile approach, pointing out that the actor prefers to operate in his own space, untouched by the noise of media and PR machinery.

A Year of Highs and Lows

The year 2025 has been rewarding for both actors professionally. While Akshaye continues to bask in praise for his gripping performance in Dhurandhar, Arshad Warsi also received appreciation for his role as Gafoor in The Ba**ds of Bollywood. Despite these career highs, Akshaye faced some turbulence over the weekend when reports confirmed his exit from Drishyam 3. This decision is said to have led to legal complications, bringing an unexpected spotlight to his otherwise celebrated year.

Akshaye’s journey this year reflects the dual nature of a film career, moments of immense recognition interspersed with professional challenges. As he continues to prioritize meaningful roles over public perception, both fans and colleagues alike admire his dedication, skill, and steadfast approach to cinema.