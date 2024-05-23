Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Arrested! Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother Ayazuddin held in forgery case; Deets inside

    Ayazuddin Siddiqui, brother of Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, was arrested by Budhana police in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, on May 22 for forgery related to a land dispute. Concurrently, Nawazuddin’s marital issues with his wife Aaliya have taken a turn as she withdraws her divorce notice, seeking reconciliation for their children’s sake

    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published May 23, 2024, 11:09 AM IST

    Ayazuddin Siddiqui, the elder brother of Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, was detained by the Budhana police in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday, May 22. According to reports, Ayazuddin was arrested on charges of forgery.

    Allegations Against Ayazuddin Siddiqui

    The arrest followed accusations that Ayazuddin had illegally issued a fraudulent order letter to the consolidation department, purportedly on behalf of the District Magistrate's court. This forgery was linked to an ongoing land dispute with an individual named Javed Iqbal. Once the falsified order was discovered, the District Magistrate filed a complaint, leading to Ayazuddin being charged under sections 420, 467, 468, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code.

    Previous Controversies

    This incident is not Ayazuddin Siddiqui's first brush with the law. In 2018, he faced allegations of hurting religious sentiments by sharing an allegedly offensive photo on social media.

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Marital Issues

    Concurrently, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been in the news due to his turbulent separation from his wife, Aaliya Siddiqui. In May 2020, Aaliya sent Nawazuddin a divorce notice, citing a decade of marital troubles and accusing his brother Shamas of violence. Recently, however, Aaliya decided to withdraw the divorce notice, indicating a desire to reconcile.

    Aaliya Siddiqui’s Statement on Reconciliation

    In a statement to E-Times, Aaliya shared her thoughts on their changing relationship. She mentioned that they had celebrated their anniversary with their children and expressed hope for a peaceful future together. Aaliya attributed their past issues to external influences and emphasized their commitment to staying together for the sake of their children, particularly their daughter Shora, who was deeply affected by the family discord.

    Last Updated May 23, 2024, 11:09 AM IST
