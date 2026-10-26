Arpita Khan Sharma shared a touching Instagram post for husband Aayush Sharma's birthday, featuring family photos, a fun video, and heartwarming wishes from industry friends, highlighting their playful and strong bond as a married couple.

Arpita Khan Sharma's Heartfelt Birthday Wish

Actor Aayush Sharma has received the warmest birthday wish from his wife, Arpita Khan Sharma, offering a glimpse into the couple’s playful and strong bond. Arpita, in an Instagram post, penned a heartfelt message for her husband, writing, “You are my today and all of my tomorrows. Happiest birthday, my love @aaysharma. May this year be filled with great health, love, and lots of laughter. May you achieve all your dreams & be our Consistent source of craziness. Love you always & forever Papa.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arpita (@arpitakhansharma)

In her post, Arpita shared a series of pictures of herself with Aayush along with glimpses of their kids spending time together. Arpita also shared a rare video of Aayush, showing him hilariously grooving to a song. Reacting to the post, the actor wrote, “Thank you love for the lovely wishes and special thanks for exposing my horrible dancing steps.” Meanwhile, many other celebrities also wished Aayush on his birthday, including the likes of Malaika Arora, Varun Sharma, Amrita Arora, and Maheep Kapoor.

Aayush Sharma's Bollywood Journey

Aayush Sharma got married to Salman Khan's younger sister Arpita Khan in 2014. Arpita and Aayush are parents to a six-year-old son, Ahil and were blessed with their second child, a baby girl, Ayat, on December 27, 2021. Aayush made his Bollywood debut in 2018, with a romantic comedy film 'Loveyatri' alongside debutant Warina Hussain. Produced by Salman Khan and directed by Abhiraj Maniawala, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

Aayush Sharma was last seen in 'Ruslaan', helmed by director Karan L Butani. The film also starred Sushrii Mishraa and Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles. (ANI)

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