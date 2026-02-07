Armaan Malik critiques the music industry's obsession with virality, urging a return to emotion-driven songwriting. He believes algorithms have diluted music's soul and calls for bringing back the magic of 90s melodies for timeless appeal.

Armaan Malik has issued a clear, timely critique of the modern music industry, calling out its growing obsession with virality and urging creators to return to emotion-driven songwriting that connects deeply with listeners. The singer, often referred to as the "Prince of Romance," believes that while social media visibility matters, it should never dictate the soul of music.

'Creating Songs for Virality, Not Emotion'

Speaking to ANI about the current state of popular music, Malik said the industry is increasingly shaped by algorithms rather than artistic intent. "I think we are creating more songs for virality than we are creating them for emotion," he said, underlining a shift that he feels has diluted the timeless quality once associated with love songs.

Malik's comments come amid frequent conversations around how platforms like Instagram and earlier TikTok influence music consumption. While acknowledging the importance of these platforms in helping artists reach wider audiences, he cautioned against allowing viral potential to overshadow emotional depth. According to him, a catchy chorus designed for short-form content should not be the primary driver behind making a song.

Call to Bring Back 90s 'Magic'

Reflecting on audience reactions, Malik noted that older music, especially from the 1990s, continues to evoke a unique response. When asked whether listeners still crave timeless love songs, he responded firmly in the affirmative. "I do feel so. Yeah, I think a lot of love songs are missing today that are timeless," he said.

He elaborated that the magic of 90s melodies lies in their emotional honesty and enduring appeal. "There is a certain magic in 90s melodies and songs that we need to bring back again in today's music," Malik added.

Championing Purpose-Driven Artistry

Beyond music charts and streaming numbers, Malik is also using his platform to champion causes close to his heart. All set for his live show 'Root for Mangroves' in Gurugram on February 7, Armaan Malik emphasised the importance of purpose-driven artistry.

He said, "Using my voice for the right reasons is very important to me." The singer recently spoke about being part of what he described as 'India's first musical movement for nature', an experience he called deeply personal.

Malik reiterated his long-standing concern for the environment, stressing that artists have a responsibility that goes beyond entertainment. "I think for me as an artist, standing for the right reasons, you know, and using my voice and my platform for important conversations like this, important movements like this is very important to me as an artist," he said.

'Root for Mangroves': A Movement for Nature

Highlighting the significance of mangrove conservation, Malik described it as crucial for human existence. He expressed pride in being associated with a concert focused on the conservation and regeneration of mangroves, noting that environmental protection is essential not only for nature but for humanity's survival.

"The entire environment is very important for our existence in general," he said, adding that both as a human and as an artist, he feels a "very big responsibility."

The singer also shared his hope to continue supporting similar initiatives in the future.